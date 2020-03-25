3 “quarantined” Russian concerts you can watch from home

Victoria Ryabikova

Konstantin Khabensky/youtube. com
We made a list of the most epic concerts by Russian artists for self-isolators who miss live music.

Bi-2

Bi-2/youtube.com

The coronavirus pandemic forced Russian rockers Bi-2 to cancel a European tour and performances in Siberia. So as not to upset fans, the group staged a free online concert on the Okko online movie platform, watched by 2.5 million people so far.

Denis Matsuev

RT/youtube.com

On March 20, 2020, famous Russian pianist Denis Matsuev also played a free online concert. For an hour, Matsuev performed works by Tchaikovsky and jazz compositions. 1.5 million people watched the online event — a thousand times more than the capacity of the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall, where the musician performed. The concert is available here:

Basta

ТО "Gazgolder"/youtube.com

Rapper Basta also decided to support people in self-isolation. On March 17, 2020, he held 90-minute live concert:

Basta was the first Russian rapper to fill the Olimpysky indoor concert arena. Around 35,000 fans attended the show on April 22, 2017, which featured a 360-degree circular stage.

