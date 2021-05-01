30 atmospheric photos of May Day parades

May 1, the traditional holiday of spring and labor, is one of the most beloved in Russia. From Soviet times to the present day, mass vibrant gatherings have enlivened the main squares of Russian cities, attended by all ages.
1. May Day festival, 1947
2. Column of women athletes from the Trud (Labor) society on Red Square, 1949
3. Women take part in the procession, 1950s
4. May Day demonstration in Moscow, 1952
5. Schoolgirls at a May Day demonstration, 1952
6. May Day gathering on Red Square, 1954
7. May Day in Moscow, 1955
8. May Day demonstration. The slogan in the background reads "Brotherhood", 1950s
9. A man with his daughter at a demonstration, 1950s
10. Young people with banners and portraits of Vladimir Lenin, 1960
11. Friendship of peoples. Young people in folk costumes at a parade in central Moscow, 1950s
12. Peace. Festive Moscow, 1960
13. Demonstration in Moscow, 1960
14. Students of Moscow State University at a demonstration, 1964
15. May Day demonstration on Red Square, 1967
16. A train depot decorated for May Day in the Voronezh region, 1970s
17. Government and military leaders on the Mausoleum podium, 1975
18. May Day parade on Red Square, 1970s
19. Parade on Red Square, 1976
20. People in folk costumes celebrate May 1 in the city of Togliatti, 1981
21. Portraits of Leonid Brezhnev and Vladimir Lenin on May Day, 1981
22. “Our motto is high-quality work”, 1981
23. May Day in Togliatti, 1981
24. Children at a May Day demonstration, 1981
25. A man with a sign reading "Long live May 1" attends a gathering with his family, 1987
26. International Workers' Day in Moscow, 1987
27. Participants in a May Day march of Communist Party supporters in St. Petersburg, 2013
28. May Day procession in St. Petersburg, 2019
29. May Day demonstration by metropolitan trade unions in Moscow, 2019
30. May Day demonstration in Moscow, 2019
