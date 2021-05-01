30 atmospheric photos of May Day parades

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond

Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik
May 1, the traditional holiday of spring and labor, is one of the most beloved in Russia. From Soviet times to the present day, mass vibrant gatherings have enlivened the main squares of Russian cities, attended by all ages.

1. May Day festival, 1947

Sergey Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

2. Column of women athletes from the Trud (Labor) society on Red Square, 1949

Sergey Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

3. Women take part in the procession, 1950s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

4. May Day demonstration in Moscow, 1952

Valentin Khukhlaev/russiainphoto.ru

5. Schoolgirls at a May Day demonstration, 1952

Valentin Khukhlaev/russiainphoto.ru

6. May Day gathering on Red Square, 1954

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

7. May Day in Moscow, 1955

Anatoly Bochinin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

8. May Day demonstration. The slogan in the background reads "Brotherhood", 1950s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

9. A man with his daughter at a demonstration, 1950s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

10. Young people with banners and portraits of Vladimir Lenin, 1960

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

11. Friendship of peoples. Young people in folk costumes at a parade in central Moscow, 1950s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

12. Peace. Festive Moscow, 1960

Dmitry Baltermants/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

13. Demonstration in Moscow, 1960

N. Maksimov/Sputnik

14. Students of Moscow State University at a demonstration, 1964

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

15. May Day demonstration on Red Square, 1967

Gennady Koposov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

16. A train depot decorated for May Day in the Voronezh region, 1970s

S. Tarasenko/russiainphoto.ru

17. Government and military leaders on the Mausoleum podium, 1975

Yuri Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

18. May Day parade on Red Square, 1970s

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

19. Parade on Red Square, 1976

Valentin Khukhlaev/russiainphoto.ru

20. People in folk costumes celebrate May 1 in the city of Togliatti, 1981

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

21. Portraits of Leonid Brezhnev and Vladimir Lenin on May Day, 1981

Yuri Abramochkin/russiainphoto.ru

22. “Our motto is high-quality work”, 1981

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

23. May Day in Togliatti, 1981

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

24. Children at a May Day demonstration, 1981

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

25. A man with a sign reading "Long live May 1" attends a gathering with his family, 1987

Sergey Zinoviev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

26. International Workers' Day in Moscow, 1987

Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik

27. Participants in a May Day march of Communist Party supporters in St. Petersburg, 2013

Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

28. May Day procession in St. Petersburg, 2019

Pyotr Kovalyov/TASS

29. May Day demonstration by metropolitan trade unions in Moscow, 2019

Sergey Karpukhin/TASS

30. May Day demonstration in Moscow, 2019

Mikhail Tereschenko/TASS

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

holidays ussr labor day Soviet Union photography
We've got more than 2 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies