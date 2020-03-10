RARE and haunting images of 1930s-1950s Moscow (PHOTOS)

Empty streets, vintage cars, carefree kids, Labor Day parades and people doing sports outside. That’s Moscow through the eyes of the iconic Soviet photographer Emmanuil Yevzerikhin.

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin (1911-1984) worked as correspondent for the main Soviet news agency, TASS for many years. His masterful portrayal of Soviet life through a unique photographic method elevated him to iconic status in his lifetime. These are just some of the classical works by the photojournalist.

1. Spring in Moscow. 1950

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

2. Taxi on Sverdlov Square, Moscow. 1935

(now Teatralnaya Square)

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

3. MSU construction at Leninskie Gory. 1949-1953

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

4. Dvorets Sovetov station. Moscow, 1935

(now Kropotkinskaya station)

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

5. Morning in the city. Moscow, 1940

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

6. Sports parade at the Dynamo stadium. Moscow, august 194

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

7. Winter. Moscow, 1941

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

8. Okhotny Ryad. Moscow, 1930

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

9. Gorky Park. Summer Cafe. Moscow, late 1930s

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

10. The All-Union Agricultural Exhibition. Moscow, 1939

(now the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy, or VDNKh)

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

11. Morning workout. 1938

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

12. Files of demonstrators, May 1, 1953

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF Collection

An exhibition of Emmanuil Yevzerikhin’s works is on display as part of Photobiennale 2020 at the Multimedia Art Museum in Moscow, to last until April 5.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.