SCORCHING hot summer temps roast Russian cities (PHOTOS)

Russia is known for its freezing winters, but people often forget (even though we constantly remind everyone) that its summers are also equally extreme! And summer 2021 is already breaking records.

The weather in Russia in June often has plenty of tricks up its sleeve. The southern regions (where the popular Black Sea resorts are located) are hit with heavy rains, while in Moscow, St. Petersburg and many Ural and Siberian cities, the temperature has reached 33-34°C (91-93°F) for the second week and with the sun shining so brightly, you’d be mistaken for thinking you were in Dubai or Mexico! Meteorologists explain such an abnormal heat wave with an anticyclone.

People cool off in a fountain during a hot summer day in downtown Moscow on June 22, 2021. AFP AFP

The temperature in Moscow is breaking all records: during the day, it has been above 33°C (91°F) for two weeks already and, in some areas, temps as high as 37°C (99°F).

Sergei Bobylev/TASS Sergei Bobylev/TASS

But, Muscovites are finding salvation in urban fountains and shaded parks and are frequenting all the beach areas on the city’s outskirts.

Moscow's VDNKh, June 22, 2021. Moskva agency Moskva agency

To avoid the overheating of the asphalt, the streets are sprayed with water every three hours. Passengers on the Moscow Metro can get free water from volunteer workers. Summers in Moscow are impossible without a huge amount of poplar fluff, too (read how it appeared in Russia).

Meshchera Lake in Moscow. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

In St. Petersburg, it is slightly cooler, with temps reaching just 31-32°C (89°F). However, a max temp of slightly above 35°C (95°F) was recorded recently. Usually, it is rarely more than 25°C (77°F) in the city.

At the park in St. Petersburg. Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

For the locals, the heat has been an occasion to open the swimming season in the traditionally chilly Gulf of Finland. Internet users immediately began to compare the beaches of this northern city with Sochi and Anapa, the most popular Russian resorts.

Vasilyevsky Island in St. Petersburg. Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

The average temperature in Kazan this week is about 30°C (86°F), in some districts - up to 35°C (95°F). The weather there in June is normally around 20°C (68°F). According to online store Ozon, the demand for air conditioners has increased four times compared to last year.

The view to the Kazan Kremlin. Yegor Aleyev/TASS Yegor Aleyev/TASS

Even the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk has suddenly become a resort: the temperature has hovered above 30°C (86°F) all week. Locals decided it’s time for SUP-surfing and BBQ parties along the bank of the Yenisei River!

The rest on the Yenisei River. Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik

Located between Moscow and St. Petersburg, Tver Region has always been a place to escape from the heat. But not this summer. On Lake Seliger, temps were as high as 33°C (91°F), while in Tver - 34°C (93°F). Vacationers say that, this June, there are no mosquitoes at all and the water in the lake warmed up very quickly.

In the Russian Northern city of Vologda, this summer’s heat wave has broken a record from 1939: back then, temps reached 30°C (86°F); however, in 2021, they reached 32.5°C (90.5°F). In Yekaterinburg, the capital of the Urals, temps reached about 30°C (86°F) and one day almost 34°C (93°F) was recorded - which was the hottest day in 100 years. Rain and a drop in temperatures are expected in Russia only next week.

