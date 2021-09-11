Everyday life in Soviet Moscow by Vladimir Bogdanov (PHOTOS)

This famous Soviet photographer managed to capture life in the capital as it really was once - quiet, cozy courtyards, children playing on the street, elderly people going about their day and the most everyday situations you could think of. What’s special about them is the fantastic warmth they exude!
In an old courtyard, 1970s
Dzerzhinsky Square (‘Lubyanka Square’ today), 1970s
Kosoy Lane, 1972
‘Filipok’ [a character of a Leo Tolstoy children’s tale], 1970s
Ladies walking their dogs, 1970s
‘Sokolniki’ park, 1974
Curiosity (Muscovites inspecting an American ‘Mercury’ car) 1975
Dolly (A father and daughter strolling), 1976
Tsvetnoy Boulevard, 1978
‘Such is the job’ (A babushka sweeping the sidewalk on Pyatnitskaya Street), 1980s
‘Moscow of the Old’, Khokhlovsky Lane, 1980s
Ice cream man working on Gorky Street (Tverskaya Street, today), 1980s
Latest News (Babushkas chit chatting on a bench), 1980s
Inside a house on Sretensky Boulevard, 1982
‘Walking distance from the Kremlin’. Kiselny Close, 1982
‘Always onwards!’ (Kids walking a dog), 1983
Sretenka Street, 1983
The guard of honor at the Eternal Flame, Aleksandrovsky Sad, 1988
Youth on May 1, a celebration of peace and labor, 1988
Sretensky Boulevard, 1989
“They’ve turned off the water again!” (Residents cope with a burst water pipe) 1990
A line in front of a newly opened store on Gertsena Street (Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street, today), 1990
School kids enjoying recess, 1990
The Red Square, 1990s
‘Based on the works of Degas’ (Ballerinas preparing), 1990s
Arbat Street, 1990
A pile of trash, 1991
Strastnoy Boulevard, 1991
