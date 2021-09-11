Everyday life in Soviet Moscow by Vladimir Bogdanov (PHOTOS)

This famous Soviet photographer managed to capture life in the capital as it really was once - quiet, cozy courtyards, children playing on the street, elderly people going about their day and the most everyday situations you could think of. What’s special about them is the fantastic warmth they exude!

In an old courtyard, 1970s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Dzerzhinsky Square (‘Lubyanka Square’ today), 1970s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Kosoy Lane, 1972

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Filipok’ [a character of a Leo Tolstoy children’s tale], 1970s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Ladies walking their dogs, 1970s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Sokolniki’ park, 1974

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Curiosity (Muscovites inspecting an American ‘Mercury’ car) 1975

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Dolly (A father and daughter strolling), 1976

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Tsvetnoy Boulevard, 1978

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Such is the job’ (A babushka sweeping the sidewalk on Pyatnitskaya Street), 1980s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Moscow of the Old’, Khokhlovsky Lane, 1980s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Ice cream man working on Gorky Street (Tverskaya Street, today), 1980s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Latest News (Babushkas chit chatting on a bench), 1980s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Inside a house on Sretensky Boulevard, 1982

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Walking distance from the Kremlin’. Kiselny Close, 1982

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Always onwards!’ (Kids walking a dog), 1983

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Sretenka Street, 1983

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The guard of honor at the Eternal Flame, Aleksandrovsky Sad, 1988

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Youth on May 1, a celebration of peace and labor, 1988

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Sretensky Boulevard, 1989

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

“They’ve turned off the water again!” (Residents cope with a burst water pipe) 1990

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A line in front of a newly opened store on Gertsena Street (Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street, today), 1990

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

School kids enjoying recess, 1990

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The Red Square, 1990s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Based on the works of Degas’ (Ballerinas preparing), 1990s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Arbat Street, 1990

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A pile of trash, 1991

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Strastnoy Boulevard, 1991

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

