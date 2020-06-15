Russian women of the 20th century (PHOTOS)

We trace the appearance and attire of women from Tsarist Russia, through the Soviet Union, all the way to the “wild” 1990s.

1900-10s

What images do you associate with pre-revolutionary Russian ladies? Probably peasant women...

A peasant woman Alexey Mazurin/MAMM/MDF

...or gymnasium students...

And, of course, aristocrats

Duchess Zinaida Yusupova Unknown author/Arkhangelskoye Museum Estate

1920s

After the Revolution, everything changed, including women’s appearance. The first Komsomol members made leather jackets fashionable, and the NEP era and avant-garde art ushered in stylish hats and dresses.

The era’s defining sex symbol was Lilya Brik with her overt eroticism.

Lilya Brik Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF

The Blue Blouse agitprop theater staged variety performances; this is a scene from a sketch called “Metropolitan.” Unknown author/Bakhrushin State Central Theater Museum

Portrait of a NEP woman Mikhail Smodor/"Kostroma antiquity"

1930s

At the height of Stalinism, when collectivization and industrialization were sweeping the USSR, women were expected, above all, to be useful members of society. You won't see many fashionistas in old photos of this time — they were condemned as carriers of harmful capitalist values.

But you will see workers...

"At the call of the Komsomol, to the mine!" Workers at the Gorlovka mine Georgy Zelma/RIA Novosti collection

...peasant laborers...

... and athletes.

Women carrying scarves. Sports parade on Red Square Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF

1940s

World War II recalibrated the way that Russian women looked and dressed. Many dressed in military uniform

Sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF

or worked in factories in the rear

At a defense factory. Female "Stakhanovite" A.M. Maryashina at work State Historical Museum of the Southern Urals

Only long-awaited Victory on May 9, 1945, allowed people to relax — simple pleasures, such as walking and sunbathing by the sea, were caught on camera.

Vacation in Crimea Andrey Novikov/MAMM/MDF

1950s

The post-war years, the death of Stalin, and the start of the “Khrushchev thaw” completely transformed the fairer half of the USSR.

These were the years of smiles

... hopes for a new life...

Group photo Semen Aniskov/Kaliningrad Union of photo artists

... and a return to la dolce vita

Actress Irina Mushtakova Semen Mishin-Morgenstern/MAMM/MDF

1960s

The Khrushchev thaw continued, the smiles became wider. Women started sporting trendy glasses, high hairstyles, and snazzy chintz dresses.

Lady with umbrella Archive of Olga Martynova/russiainphoto.ru

The first fashionistas appeared.

All-Union House of Models Evgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Beautiful actresses conquered male hearts and became immortalized in screen classics.

Actress Alisa Freindlich Oleg Mertsedin/MAMM/MDF

1970s

These were the years of the Brezhnev stagnation, yet the lives of ordinary Soviet people were in full swing. Women found time for stylish hairdos

Valentina Tereshkova at an exhibition of Soviet space technology Yaroslavl State Historical-Architectural and Art Museum-Reserve

And acquired hard-to-get fashionable coats.

Trolleybus drivers Mikhail Savin/MAMM/MDF

And enjoyed life in their own, albeit cramped, living space

1980s

Gorbachev's perestroika brought new hopes for the future, and the first sips of freedom changed the image and outlook of Soviet women — their outfits and appearance speak louder than words.

Moscow beauties Sergey Borisov/MAMM/MDF

Oversized glasses were a sign of the times

Actress Natalya Belokhvostikova Alexander Steshanov/MAMM/MDF

The music changed too, and the country saw its first rockers

Girls sing The Beatles in a hostel, Leningrad Archive of Galina Piskunova

1990s

With the collapse of the USSR, the borders were opened, Russia embraced Western trends, and a mood of total freedom and permissiveness prevailed.

Moscow life. Peter Turnley/Getty Images Peter Turnley/Getty Images

Women discovered snow-washed jeans, bright leggings, and fishnet tights.

Moscow, 1990. Models after a workout. Valery Khristoforov/TASS Valery Khristoforov/TASS

Prostitutes were also an unmistakable sign of the “wild 90s”

A prostitute in Moscow, 1991 Peter Turnley/Getty Images Peter Turnley/Getty Images

