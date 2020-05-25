Soviet women of the 1970s (PHOTOS)

It was a decade of economic stagnation under Brezhnev, yet life for ordinary Soviet people was in full swing. Women found time for stylish high hairdos and even got hold of fashionable coats from somewhere.
Woman with kitten

Yuri Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF

Fashionista

MAMM/MDF

Fashion models

MAMM/MDF

Women

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

Woman on the factory floor

Yuri Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF

Trolleybus drivers 

Mikhail Savin/MAMM/MDF

Tourists in Transcarpathia

Vladimir Karlov/Archive of Vladimir Karlov

Valentina Tereshkova at an exhibition of Soviet space technology

Yaroslavl State Historical-Architectural and Art Museum-Reserve

A concert

Archive of Olga Kukhar

A portrait of a woman

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

“Glory to the mother, raiser of children, tireless laborer at work and at home!”

Vasily Shumkov/MAMM/MDF

Village get-together

Alexander Abaza/MAMM/MDF

To the beach

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

"Furniture-70” exhibition fair in Rostov-on-Don

R. Ivanov

Feast

Unknown author/Archive of Olga Kukhar

Hairstyle competition

Alexander Steshanov/MAMM/MDF

"Replenishment"

A. Belova/Archive of Olga Shitova-Belova

Actresses Iya Savvina and Elena Koreneva on the set of the film 'Romance for Lovers'

Evgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Accounting team of the Domodedovo Consumers’ Cooperative

Photo from the archive of Olga Zhokina

In Anapa

Archive of Vladimir Druzhinin

In the Summer Garden, Leningrad (St. Petersburg)

Rafail Mazelev/Archive of Alexander Odinokov

Meeting of members of the “Combat Friends” women’s club

Mikhail Petrov/State Historical Museum of the Southern Urals

