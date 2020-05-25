Soviet women of the 1970s (PHOTOS)

Woman with kittenYuri Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF
FashionistaMAMM/MDF
Fashion modelsMAMM/MDF
Woman on the factory floorYuri Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF
Trolleybus driversMikhail Savin/MAMM/MDF
Tourists in TranscarpathiaVladimir Karlov/Archive of Vladimir Karlov
Valentina Tereshkova at an exhibition of Soviet space technologyYaroslavl State Historical-Architectural and Art Museum-Reserve
A concertArchive of Olga Kukhar
A portrait of a womanUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
“Glory to the mother, raiser of children, tireless laborer at work and at home!”Vasily Shumkov/MAMM/MDF
Village get-togetherAlexander Abaza/MAMM/MDF
To the beachVsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF
"Furniture-70” exhibition fair in Rostov-on-DonR. Ivanov
Hairstyle competitionAlexander Steshanov/MAMM/MDF
"Replenishment"A. Belova/Archive of Olga Shitova-Belova
Actresses Iya Savvina and Elena Koreneva on the set of the film 'Romance for Lovers'Evgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF
Accounting team of the Domodedovo Consumers’ CooperativePhoto from the archive of Olga Zhokina
In AnapaArchive of Vladimir Druzhinin
In the Summer Garden, Leningrad (St. Petersburg)Rafail Mazelev/Archive of Alexander Odinokov
Meeting of members of the “Combat Friends” women’s clubMikhail Petrov/State Historical Museum of the Southern Urals
