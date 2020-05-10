Soviet women of the 1940s (PHOTOS)

History
Russia Beyond

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF
World War II recalibrated the way that Russian women looked and dressed. Many wore military uniform or worked in factories in the rear. Victory on May 9, 1945, provided a long-awaited reason to relax. Simple pleasures, such as walking and sunbathing by the sea, were caught on camera.
By the Bronze Horseman, Leningrad

Photo from the archive of Natalia Sevastyanova
Woman with sheaf

Yevgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF
A rest house in Irkutsk Region

Archive of Yulia Antonova

Actress Lyubov Orlova

Archive of Olga Evgenievna Shitova-Belova

Two days before the start of the war. Graduates of 1941

From the archive of Sergey Nikonenko

Construction workers

Vladislav Mikosha/MAMM/MDF

Construction of the Dnieper-Bug Canal. Women with shovels

Evgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF

17-year-old nurse Nina Burakova bandaging a wounded soldier

Yevgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF

At a defense factory. Female

State Historical Museum of the Southern Urals

Girl and soldier at a well

Mark Markov-Grinberg/TASS

Demobilized women soldiers head home

Mark Markov-Grinberg/TASS

Portrait of Evdokia Pasko, Hero of the Soviet Union and navigator of the all-female 46th Taman Guards Night Bomber Aviation Regiment

Yevgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF/TASS

“My contribution”: an elderly woman knits socks

Arkady Shaikhet/MAMM/MDF

My grandmother Alexandra Gerasimovna Ilinykh (Salnik)

Photo from the archive of Elena Bykova

Defender of the besieged Leningrad after the war

Photo from the archive of Marina Korotkova

Classmates in the streets of the ruined Minsk

Archive of Vladimir Karlov

Komsomol girls at the XI Congress of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League

Sergey Vasin/MAMM/MDF

Vacation in Crimea

Andrey Novikov/MAMM/MDF

A riverside walk

Sergey Vasin/MAMM/MDF

Anna Akhmatova at the home of Viktor Ardov

Yevgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF

A rest house in Irkutsk Region

Archive of Yulia Antonova
Woman on board a steamship

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

Artek camp in Crimea. View of the Adalar Islands

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

Actress Lidiya Smirnova

Viktor Ruykovich/MAMM/MDF

