Soviet women of the 1940s (PHOTOS)

By the Bronze Horseman, LeningradPhoto from the archive of Natalia Sevastyanova
Woman with sheafYevgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF
Actress Lyubov OrlovaArchive of Olga Evgenievna Shitova-Belova
Two days before the start of the war. Graduates of 1941From the archive of Sergey Nikonenko
Construction workersVladislav Mikosha/MAMM/MDF
Construction of the Dnieper-Bug Canal. Women with shovelsEvgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF
17-year-old nurse Nina Burakova bandaging a wounded soldierYevgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF
At a defense factory. Female "Stakhanovite" A.M. Maryashina at workState Historical Museum of the Southern Urals
Girl and soldier at a wellMark Markov-Grinberg/TASS
Demobilized women soldiers head homeMark Markov-Grinberg/TASS
Portrait of Evdokia Pasko, Hero of the Soviet Union and navigator of the all-female 46th Taman Guards Night Bomber Aviation RegimentYevgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF/TASS
“My contribution”: an elderly woman knits socksArkady Shaikhet/MAMM/MDF
My grandmother Alexandra Gerasimovna Ilinykh (Salnik)Photo from the archive of Elena Bykova
Defender of the besieged Leningrad after the warPhoto from the archive of Marina Korotkova
Classmates in the streets of the ruined MinskArchive of Vladimir Karlov
Komsomol girls at the XI Congress of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist LeagueSergey Vasin/MAMM/MDF
Vacation in CrimeaAndrey Novikov/MAMM/MDF
A riverside walkSergey Vasin/MAMM/MDF
Anna Akhmatova at the home of Viktor ArdovYevgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF
Woman on board a steamshipUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
Artek camp in Crimea. View of the Adalar IslandsUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
Actress Lidiya SmirnovaViktor Ruykovich/MAMM/MDF
