Soviet women of the 1930s (PHOTOS)

History
Russia Beyond

Alexander Rodchenko, Ilya Rautenstein/MAMM/MDF
At the height of Stalinism, when collectivization and industrialization were sweeping the USSR, women were expected, above all, to be useful members of society, be it as a laborer, farmhand, or athlete. You won't see many fashionistas in old photos of this time — they were condemned as purveyors of harmful capitalist values.
This is what the first lady — Stalin's wife Nadezhda Alliluyeva (left) — looked like, for example.

This is what the first lady — Stalin's wife Nadezhda Alliluyeva (left) — looked like, for example.

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF
Women carrying scarves. Sports parade on Red Square

Women carrying scarves. Sports parade on Red Square

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF

Komsomol members

Komsomol members

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF

Photo reporter Evgenia Lemberg during a shoot at the Dynamo aqua stadium

Photo reporter Evgenia Lemberg during a shoot at the Dynamo aqua stadium

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF

Sportswomen

Sportswomen

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

"The Komsomol calls you to the mine!" Workers at the Gorlovka mine

Georgy Zelma/RIA Novosti collection

Artel workers

Artel workers

Leonid Shokin/MAMM/MDF

Milkmaids

Milkmaids

Leonid Shokin/MAMM/MDF

Seamstresses

Seamstresses

Leonid Shokin/MAMM/MDF
Haymakers

Haymakers

Boris Ignatovich/MAMM/MDF

Skiers

Skiers

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

Clothing and fabric store

Clothing and fabric store

Leonid Shokin/MAMM/MDF

Woman in a down scarf

Woman in a down scarf

Ilya Rautenstein/MAMM/MDF

Two young women

Two young women

Ilya Rautenstein/MAMM/MDF

Peasant women

Peasant women

Leonid Shokin/MAMM/MDF

Girl with sunflower

Girl with sunflower

Nikolay Shestakov/MAMM/MDF

In Crimea

In Crimea

Vladislav Mikosha/MAMM/MDF

Gathering hay

Gathering hay

Vladislav Mikosha/MAMM/MDF

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

women ussr Soviet Union
We've got more than 1,7 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies