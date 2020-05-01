Russian women of the 1920s (PHOTOS) 

A lady with a goldfinchUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
Two ladies posing in hatsUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A sex symbol of the Soviet avant-garde - Lilya BrikAlexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF
Lilya Brik next to her carAlexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF
A train driver and a womanUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
First lady, wife of Vladimir Lenin, Nadezhda Krupskaya at her deskUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
Actress Yevgenia Zhemchuzhnaya in a sport outfit designed by avant-garde artist Varvara StepanovaAlexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF
Soviet propaganda theater: Blue Blouse agitation team in ‘Metropoliten’ sideshow costumesA. Bakhrushin state Central Theatre Museum
A woman with a dogUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A model posingAlexander Grinberg/MAMM/MDF
A woman in shortsUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A tennis playerUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A portrait of a young lady in the times of The Soviet New Economic Policy (NEP)Mikhail Smodor/Kostromskaya starina
Newlyweds posingVasily Soloviev/MAMM/MDF
Women posing by the seashoreUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A female factory workerEmmanuil Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF
A portrait of a young communistNikolai Petrov/MAMM/MDF
Young communists posingGukovo mining museum
A portrait of a woman on a wooden porchUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A female worker haymakingLeonid Shokin//MAMM/MDF
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox