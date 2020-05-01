Russian women of the 1920s (PHOTOS) 

History
Russia Beyond

Alexander Rodchenko, Nikolai Petrov/ MAMM/MDF
After the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, many things changed in Russia, including the way people looked and dressed. Let’s take a glimpse at the fashion and outfits in the times of avant-garde art, the first communists and Gatsby-style new economic policy.
A lady with a goldfinch

A lady with a goldfinch

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

Two ladies posing in hats

Two ladies posing in hats

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A sex symbol of the Soviet avant-garde - Lilya Brik

A sex symbol of the Soviet avant-garde - Lilya Brik

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF

Lilya Brik next to her car

Lilya Brik next to her car

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF

A train driver and a woman

A train driver and a woman

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

First lady, wife of Vladimir Lenin, Nadezhda Krupskaya at her desk

First lady, wife of Vladimir Lenin, Nadezhda Krupskaya at her desk

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

Actress Yevgenia Zhemchuzhnaya in a sport outfit designed by avant-garde artist Varvara Stepanova 

Actress Yevgenia Zhemchuzhnaya in a sport outfit designed by avant-garde artist Varvara Stepanova 

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF

Soviet propaganda theater: Blue Blouse agitation team in ‘Metropoliten’ sideshow costumes

Soviet propaganda theater: Blue Blouse agitation team in ‘Metropoliten’ sideshow costumes

A. Bakhrushin state Central Theatre Museum
A woman with a dog 

A woman with a dog 

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF
A model posing

A model posing

Alexander Grinberg/MAMM/MDF

A woman in shorts

A woman in shorts

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A tennis player

A tennis player

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A portrait of a young lady in the times of The Soviet New Economic Policy (NEP)

A portrait of a young lady in the times of The Soviet New Economic Policy (NEP)

Mikhail Smodor/Kostromskaya starina

Newlyweds posing

Newlyweds posing

Vasily Soloviev/MAMM/MDF

Women posing by the seashore 

Women posing by the seashore 

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A female factory worker

A female factory worker

Emmanuil Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

A portrait of a young communist  

A portrait of a young communist  

Nikolai Petrov/MAMM/MDF
Young communists posing

Young communists posing

Gukovo mining museum 

A portrait of a woman on a wooden porch

A portrait of a woman on a wooden porch

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A female worker haymaking

A female worker haymaking

Leonid Shokin//MAMM/MDF

MORE PHOTOS: Russian women of the 1900-1910s

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

women photography 1917 Russian Revolution
We've got more than 1,7 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies