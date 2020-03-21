The nostalgia of Soviet barbershops (PHOTOS)

Viktor Gorkin/MAMM/MDF
It might be all laughs and cringe going back in time to marvel at those humongous dryers - not to mention the “five-star service”! - but the memories elicit feelings of acute nostalgia in all of us!

It’s not like the Soviet people had nothing better to do than fuss over their hair - there was maintaining your household, caring for the family, the “five-year plans” at work. The hair sort of took a backseat, frequently concealed beneath all manner of headdress, or simply with a modest headscarf. Not many had the money for salon treatments. But there was a solution. Perms! They held true for long periods, often sustained by hair curlers for prolonged effect.

However, on rare special occasions when the situation demanded it, the “workers and kolkhozniks” of the time made the effort and ritualistically sprung for a new hairstyle at a proper hairdressers. Documentary photographers sometimes happened to be nearby (for some reason), and he or she would document the whole process for us to marvel at decades later.

At the hairdressers, 1956

At the hairdressers, 1956

Valentin Kukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev archive
At the barbershop, 1956

At the barbershop, 1956

Valentin Kukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev archive
A Moscow Barber, 1960s

A Moscow Barber, 1960s

Alexander Steshanov/MAMM/MDF
At the hairdressers, 1965

At the hairdressers, 1965

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF
‘Golden Hands’ master Tatyana Konstantinova at a competition, 1962

‘Golden Hands’ master Tatyana Konstantinova at a competition, 1962

Maya Okushko/MAMM/MDF
At the barbershop, children’s styling. 1966 

At the barbershop, children’s styling. 1966 

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF
At the barber’s, 1968

At the barber’s, 1968

Viktor Gorkin/MAMM/MDF
At the hairdressers, 1971

At the hairdressers, 1971

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF
At a Tallinn hairdressers, 1970s 

At a Tallinn hairdressers, 1970s 

Alexander Steshanov/MAMM/MDF
Hairstyling competition, 1978 

Hairstyling competition, 1978 

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF
Barbershop. Men’s hall, 1981 

Barbershop. Men’s hall, 1981 

Vladimir Sokolaev/MAMM/MDF
Women’s hall at the hairdressers, 1981

Women’s hall at the hairdressers, 1981

Vladimir Vorobyev/MAMM/MDF
Women’s hairdressers, 1981 

Women’s hairdressers, 1981 

Vladimir Sokolaev/MAMM/MDF

