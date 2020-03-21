The nostalgia of Soviet barbershops (PHOTOS)

It might be all laughs and cringe going back in time to marvel at those humongous dryers - not to mention the “five-star service”! - but the memories elicit feelings of acute nostalgia in all of us!

It’s not like the Soviet people had nothing better to do than fuss over their hair - there was maintaining your household, caring for the family, the “five-year plans” at work. The hair sort of took a backseat, frequently concealed beneath all manner of headdress, or simply with a modest headscarf. Not many had the money for salon treatments. But there was a solution. Perms! They held true for long periods, often sustained by hair curlers for prolonged effect.

However, on rare special occasions when the situation demanded it, the “workers and kolkhozniks” of the time made the effort and ritualistically sprung for a new hairstyle at a proper hairdressers. Documentary photographers sometimes happened to be nearby (for some reason), and he or she would document the whole process for us to marvel at decades later.

At the hairdressers, 1956 Valentin Kukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev archive

At the barbershop, 1956 Valentin Kukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev archive

A Moscow Barber, 1960s Alexander Steshanov/MAMM/MDF

At the hairdressers, 1965 Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

‘Golden Hands’ master Tatyana Konstantinova at a competition, 1962 Maya Okushko/MAMM/MDF

At the barbershop, children’s styling. 1966 Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

At the barber’s, 1968 Viktor Gorkin/MAMM/MDF

At the hairdressers, 1971 Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF

At a Tallinn hairdressers, 1970s Alexander Steshanov/MAMM/MDF

Hairstyling competition, 1978 Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF

Women’s hall at the hairdressers, 1981 Vladimir Vorobyev/MAMM/MDF

READ MORE: Soviet life in AMAZING photos by Anatoly Boldin

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.