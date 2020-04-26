Russian women of the 1900-1910s (PHOTOS) 

History
Russia Beyond

These were some of the festive and everyday outfits of peasant, gymnast and noble women of the tsarist Russia in the early 20th century.  
Women in national Russian costumes 

Women in national Russian costumes 

Diveyevo Convent photo studio/Museum of Sarov

Pedestrians on Nevsky Prospekt, St. Petersburg

Pedestrians on Nevsky Prospekt, St. Petersburg

Alfred Eberling/V.A. Nikitin collection
A woman at home

A woman at home

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A young pianist

A young pianist

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A woman in front of a country house

A woman in front of a country house

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A portrait of a young woman and a girl

A portrait of a young woman and a girl

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A lady’s portrait

A lady’s portrait

Unknown author/The Russian Union of Art Photographers

Anna Vyrubova, a lady-in-waiting of Empress Alexandra, the wife of Nicholas II

Anna Vyrubova, a lady-in-waiting of Empress Alexandra, the wife of Nicholas II

Karl Bulla photo studio/Central State Archive of Film, Photo, and Sound Documents of St. Petersburg

Duchess Zinaida Yusupova

Duchess Zinaida Yusupova

Unknown author/Arkhangelskoye state museum-estate

A woman at a water pump

A woman at a water pump

Alexei Mazurin/MAMM/MDF

Russian types - a peasant woman

Russian types - a peasant woman

Alexei Mazurin/MAMM/MDF

A portrait of a lady in a hat 

A portrait of a lady in a hat 

Unknown author/The Russian Union of Art Photographers

A girl’s portrait 

A girl’s portrait 

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A lady with her child

A lady with her child

Boris Vostryakov/Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts

A woman in a dacha garden 

A woman in a dacha garden 

Alexander Grinberg/MAMM/MDF

The Russo-Japanese War. A sister of mercy and an officer by some ruins

The Russo-Japanese War. A sister of mercy and an officer by some ruins

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A portrait of a gymnasium student

A portrait of a gymnasium student

Bazahnova of ‘Danilov I,’ photo studio/MAMM/MDF 

A portrait of an unknown woman

A portrait of an unknown woman

Mikhail Rubanchik/Mikhail Zaikov archive

An actress

An actress

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

A woman on a stroll

A woman on a stroll

Alexander Grinberg/MAMM/MDF

A woman with a tennis racket

A woman with a tennis racket

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

Two women posing in hats

Two women posing in hats

Fedor Orlov/MAMM/MDF
Two women in military uniforms and a dog 

Two women in military uniforms and a dog 

Shalov Nemtsovich/Vladimir Karlov archive 

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

women photography
We've got more than 1,6 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies