Russian women of the 1900-1910s (PHOTOS) 

Women in national Russian costumesDiveyevo Convent photo studio/Museum of Sarov
Pedestrians on Nevsky Prospekt, St. PetersburgAlfred Eberling/V.A. Nikitin collection
A woman at homeUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A young pianistUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A woman in front of a country houseUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A portrait of a young woman and a girlUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A lady’s portraitUnknown author/The Russian Union of Art Photographers
Anna Vyrubova, a lady-in-waiting of Empress Alexandra, the wife of Nicholas IIKarl Bulla photo studio/Central State Archive of Film, Photo, and Sound Documents of St. Petersburg
Duchess Zinaida YusupovaUnknown author/Arkhangelskoye state museum-estate
A woman at a water pumpAlexei Mazurin/MAMM/MDF
Russian types - a peasant womanAlexei Mazurin/MAMM/MDF
A portrait of a lady in a hatUnknown author/The Russian Union of Art Photographers
A girl’s portraitUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A lady with her childBoris Vostryakov/Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts
A woman in a dacha gardenAlexander Grinberg/MAMM/MDF
The Russo-Japanese War. A sister of mercy and an officer by some ruinsUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A portrait of a gymnasium studentBazahnova of ‘Danilov I,’ photo studio/MAMM/MDF
A portrait of an unknown womanMikhail Rubanchik/Mikhail Zaikov archive
An actressUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
A woman on a strollAlexander Grinberg/MAMM/MDF
A woman with a tennis racketUnknown author/MAMM/MDF
Two women posing in hatsFedor Orlov/MAMM/MDF
Two women in military uniforms and a dogShalov Nemtsovich/Vladimir Karlov archive
