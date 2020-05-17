20+ photos of Russian babushkas like you’ve never seen them before!

We’re used to seeing a Russian babushka as a calm old woman in a headscarf sitting on her knitwork. But not all of them are so soft and kind! We’ve put together a gallery of badass Russian grandmas that you won’t want to mess with!

Russian babushkas never give up and defy all stereotypes. People say they can stop a running horse and enter a burning house. They raise their grandchildren, keep the house in order, never complain about life and always try to stay positive! And here is photo evidence of their endless energy!

Museum guards Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF

Two old women having small talk Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF

An old saleswoman in the GUM department store in Moscow Semen Mishin-Morgenstern/MAMM/MDF

An old woman from Chukotka Dmitry Baltermanz/MAMM/MDF

An old woman knitting, 1949 Georgy Lipskerov/MAMM/MDF

A countryside cyclist and an old woman with a yoke, 1979 Vladimir Sokolaev/MAMM/MDF

A peasant woman during World War II Arkady Shaikher/Private collection

“Once upon a time there lived an old woman and an old man” I.Lagunov/The State historical Museum of Southern Ural

An old woman holding a sheaf of grain Leonid Shokin/MAMM/MDF

A grandma cleaning mushrooms she just picked L.Zhaleiko/A.Sologubova collection

An old woman posing on a tractor Mikhail Prishvin/State Literature Museum

An old woman posing in a headscarf, 1870s A.Krasovsky/MAMM/MDF

Leo Tolstoy and his wife Sofya Leo Tolstoy State Museum

A peasant woman hauling her disabled son near Sarov Monastery, 1903 ‘K.E.von Hahn and Ko’ photo studio/Sarov Monastery museum

Maria Polenova with Alisa the horse. Pavlovskoye estate Boris Kustodiev/Astrakhan State Art gallery

‘The Exodus’ After the Nazis aviation bombed Murmansk Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

An old woman sitting on a bench, 1956 Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

A grandmother and her ‘little’ grandson, 1960s Anatoly Boldin/MAMM/MDF

An old woman selling potatoes at a railway station somewhere in the Urals, 1974 Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF

A group of old women on a holiday in a village, 1978 Denis Tyulenev archive

