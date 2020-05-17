20+ photos of Russian babushkas like you’ve never seen them before!

‘Pravda’ newspaper, axe and bones, 1984Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF
Russian babushkas never give up and defy all stereotypes. People say they can stop a running horse and enter a burning house. They raise their grandchildren, keep the house in order, never complain about life and always try to stay positive! And here is photo evidence of their endless energy!
Museum guardsVladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF
Two old women having small talkVladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF
An old saleswoman in the GUM department store in MoscowSemen Mishin-Morgenstern/MAMM/MDF
An old woman from ChukotkaDmitry Baltermanz/MAMM/MDF
An old woman knitting, 1949Georgy Lipskerov/MAMM/MDF
A countryside cyclist and an old woman with a yoke, 1979Vladimir Sokolaev/MAMM/MDF
A peasant woman during World War IIArkady Shaikher/Private collection
“Once upon a time there lived an old woman and an old man”I.Lagunov/The State historical Museum of Southern Ural
“Don’t worry!”Rustam Mukhametzyanov/Rustam Mukhametzyanov archive
An old woman holding a sheaf of grainLeonid Shokin/MAMM/MDF
A grandma cleaning mushrooms she just pickedL.Zhaleiko/A.Sologubova collection
An old woman posing on a tractorMikhail Prishvin/State Literature Museum
An old woman posing in a headscarf, 1870sA.Krasovsky/MAMM/MDF
Leo Tolstoy and his wife SofyaLeo Tolstoy State Museum
A peasant woman hauling her disabled son near Sarov Monastery, 1903‘K.E.von Hahn and Ko’ photo studio/Sarov Monastery museum
Maria Polenova with Alisa the horse. Pavlovskoye estateBoris Kustodiev/Astrakhan State Art gallery
‘The Exodus’ After the Nazis aviation bombed MurmanskYevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF
An old woman sitting on a bench, 1956Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF
A grandmother and her ‘little’ grandson, 1960sAnatoly Boldin/MAMM/MDF
An old woman selling potatoes at a railway station somewhere in the Urals, 1974Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF
A group of old women on a holiday in a village, 1978Denis Tyulenev archive
