Soviet women of the 1980s (PHOTOS)

Portrait of a woman in front of Mishka, the mascot of the 1980 Moscow OlympicsSemen Mishin-Morgenstern/MAMM/MDF
Moscow beauties Katya Chelichkina and Masha KalininaSergey Borisov/MAMM/MDF
Singer Edita Piekha in evening dressSergey Borisov/MAMM/MDF
Fashion exhibition on the day of the cityMurom History and Art Museum
Communal kitchenVladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF
Fashion showAlexander Bobkin/Archive of Alexander Bobkin
NewlywedsNikolay Bolotin/MAMM/MDF
Grazhina. From the cycle “People of Lithuania”Antanas Sutkus/MAMM/MDF
"The most beautiful..."MAMM/MDF
Svetlana Toma in a scene from Alexander Kosarev’s film 'Souvenir for the Prosecutor'Family archive of Maria Kosareva
Two sistersVladimir Karlov/Archive of Vladimir Karlov
Singer Zhanna Aguzarova in the studio of photographer Sergey BorisovSergey Borisov/MAMM/MDF
Visitors at Izmailovo MarketAlexey Bystrov/Archive of Vladimir Karlov
Artist Ekaterina Grigoryeva at Izmailovo MarketAlexey Bystrov/Archive of Vladimir Karlov
Girls sing The Beatles in a Leningrad hostelArchive of Galina Piskunova
Cover of the vinyl record “Everest”Sergey Borisov/MAMM/MDF
Young mothers with children in an amusement park in the city of Klaipeda, Lithuanian SSRArchive of Vladimir Karlov
Actress Natalya BelokhvostikovaAlexander Steshanov/MAMM/MDF
Those eyesViktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF
Leningrad, 1987Igor Mukhin/MAMM/MPH
Staff of the mirror-making workshop at the Irbit glass factoryArchive of Sergey Fedoseev
Slava Zaitsev Fashion HouseMAMM/MDF
