Soviet women of the 1980s (PHOTOS)

History
Archive of Galina Piskunova; Denchuk/Sputnik
Hopes for the future and the first sips of freedom from Gorbachev's perestroika changed both the image and outlook of Soviet women — their outfits and appearance speak louder than words.
Portrait of a woman in front of Mishka, the mascot of the 1980 Moscow Olympics

Semen Mishin-Morgenstern/MAMM/MDF

Moscow beauties Katya Chelichkina and Masha Kalinina

Sergey Borisov/MAMM/MDF

Singer Edita Piekha in evening dress

Sergey Borisov/MAMM/MDF

Untitled

Valentin Khukhlaev/Archive of Valentin Khukhlaev

Fashion exhibition on the day of the city

Murom History and Art Museum

Friends

Pavel Sukharev/Archive of Pavel Sukharev
Communal kitchen

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF

Fashion show

Alexander Bobkin/Archive of Alexander Bobkin

Newlyweds

Nikolay Bolotin/MAMM/MDF

Grazhina. From the cycle “People of Lithuania”

Antanas Sutkus/MAMM/MDF

"The most beautiful..."

MAMM/MDF

Svetlana Toma in a scene from Alexander Kosarev’s film 'Souvenir for the Prosecutor'

Family archive of Maria Kosareva

Two sisters

Vladimir Karlov/Archive of Vladimir Karlov

Singer Zhanna Aguzarova in the studio of photographer Sergey Borisov

Sergey Borisov/MAMM/MDF

Visitors at Izmailovo Market

Alexey Bystrov/Archive of Vladimir Karlov

Artist Ekaterina Grigoryeva at Izmailovo Market

Alexey Bystrov/Archive of Vladimir Karlov

Girls sing The Beatles in a Leningrad hostel

Archive of Galina Piskunova

Cover of the vinyl record “Everest”

Sergey Borisov/MAMM/MDF

Young mothers with children in an amusement park in the city of Klaipeda, Lithuanian SSR

Archive of Vladimir Karlov
Actress Natalya Belokhvostikova

Alexander Steshanov/MAMM/MDF

Those eyes

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF

Leningrad, 1987

Igor Mukhin/MAMM/MPH

Staff of the mirror-making workshop at the Irbit glass factory

Archive of Sergey Fedoseev

Slava Zaitsev Fashion House

MAMM/MDF

fashion women Russian history
