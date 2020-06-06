Russian women of the 1990s (PHOTO)

History
Russia Beyond

Getty Images, Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik
With the collapse of the USSR came the “wild 90s” — when the borders were opened and everything became possible. Women discovered snow-washed jeans, bright leggings, and fishnet tights.
Moscow 1991.

Moscow 1991.

Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Moscow, 1990. Models after a workout.

Moscow, 1990. Models after a workout.

Valery Khristoforov/TASS
Moscow

Moscow

Alina Bashmakova/Archive of Alina Bashmakova/russiainphoto.ru

Moscow life.

Moscow life.

Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Miss KGB-1990 — Ekaterina Mayorova.

Miss KGB-1990 — Ekaterina Mayorova.

Igor Mikhalev/Sputnik
Moscow 1990. “Where to go?” photo study by Valery Khristoforov.

Moscow 1990. “Where to go?” photo study by Valery Khristoforov.

Valery Khristoforov/TASS
Boris Yeltsin with daughter Tatyana

Boris Yeltsin with daughter Tatyana

Dmitry Donskoy/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Old Arbat sellers.

Old Arbat sellers.

Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Pop singer Larisa Dolina.

Pop singer Larisa Dolina.

Vitaly Arutyunov/Sputnik
Moscow. Concert in Gorky Park. 1992.

Moscow. Concert in Gorky Park. 1992.

Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Girls in Moscow's Gorky Park.

Girls in Moscow's Gorky Park.

Valery Khristoforov/TASS
A woman from Vladivostok

A woman from Vladivostok

Getty Images
Vacation in the country

Vacation in the country

Archive of Alina Bashmakova/russiainphoto.ru
Singer Irina Allegrova.

Singer Irina Allegrova.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik
Director Olga Schneibel and manager Elena Alimova of the modeling agency Matrena.

Director Olga Schneibel and manager Elena Alimova of the modeling agency Matrena.

Valery Khristoforov/TASS
The two main faces of the 1990s pop scene: Alla Pugacheva and Filipp Kirkorov

The two main faces of the 1990s pop scene: Alla Pugacheva and Filipp Kirkorov

Boris Kudryavov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Unknown title

Unknown title

Sergey Chilikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Athlete Irina Privalova.

Athlete Irina Privalova.

Getty Images

Seaside, Gelendzhik

Seaside, Gelendzhik

Alina Bashmakova/Archive of Alina Bashmakova/russiainphoto.ru

Alatyr, Chuvashia

Alatyr, Chuvashia

Sergey Chilikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Krasnodar Region

Krasnodar Region

Sergey Chilikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Yoshkar-Ola

Yoshkar-Ola

Sergey Chilikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Cheboksary

Cheboksary

Sergey Chilikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Woman in a hat

Woman in a hat

Valery Stigneev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Chic dinner at the Intourist Hotel restaurant.

Chic dinner at the Intourist Hotel restaurant.

Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Moscow, 1996.

Moscow, 1996.

Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Worker at a caviar factory.

Worker at a caviar factory.

Getty Images
Bride and groom at Vorobyevy Gory (Sparrow Hills)

Bride and groom at Vorobyevy Gory (Sparrow Hills)

Peter Turnley/Getty Images

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

women photography perestroika 90s
We've got more than 1,7 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies