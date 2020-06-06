Russian women of the 1990s (PHOTO)

Moscow 1991.Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Moscow, 1990. Models after a workout.Valery Khristoforov/TASS
Moscow life.Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Miss KGB-1990 — Ekaterina Mayorova.Igor Mikhalev/Sputnik
Moscow 1990. “Where to go?” photo study by Valery Khristoforov.Valery Khristoforov/TASS
Boris Yeltsin with daughter TatyanaDmitry Donskoy/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Old Arbat sellers.Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Pop singer Larisa Dolina.Vitaly Arutyunov/Sputnik
Moscow. Concert in Gorky Park. 1992.Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Girls in Moscow's Gorky Park.Valery Khristoforov/TASS
A woman from VladivostokGetty Images
Vacation in the countryArchive of Alina Bashmakova/russiainphoto.ru
Singer Irina Allegrova.Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik
Director Olga Schneibel and manager Elena Alimova of the modeling agency Matrena.Valery Khristoforov/TASS
The two main faces of the 1990s pop scene: Alla Pugacheva and Filipp KirkorovBoris Kudryavov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Unknown titleSergey Chilikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Athlete Irina Privalova.Getty Images
Seaside, GelendzhikAlina Bashmakova/Archive of Alina Bashmakova/russiainphoto.ru
Alatyr, ChuvashiaSergey Chilikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Krasnodar RegionSergey Chilikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Yoshkar-OlaSergey Chilikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Woman in a hatValery Stigneev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Chic dinner at the Intourist Hotel restaurant.Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Moscow, 1996.Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Worker at a caviar factory.Getty Images
Bride and groom at Vorobyevy Gory (Sparrow Hills)Peter Turnley/Getty Images
