Meet the Russian figure skaters of the 2022 Winter Olympics (PHOTOS+VIDEOS)

Beauties, animal lovers and passionate sports fans - we tell you about the three winners of the Russian Figure Skating Championship and future participants of the Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing.

Kamila Valieva

Saint-Petersburg. The Russian Figure Skating Championship 2022. Sports complex "Jubilee". Kamila Valieva during the demonstration performances. Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS

Kamila Valieva, 15, from Kazan, started figure skating at the age of 3.5. However, it was not her only hobby - she also went to ballet and gymnastics. At the age of five, her mother asked her to choose one sport, and Kamila focused on skating and never looked back.

At the age of 12, her parents took her to "Sambo-70" sports school in Moscow, where she was noticed by Eteri Tutberidze (the coach of 2014 Olympic champion Alina Zagitova and world champion Evgenia Medvedeva) who took the girl to her team.

Kamila Valieva performs a short program in women's single skating at the final of the Russian Figure Skating Cup in Moscow Vladimir Song / Sputnik Vladimir Song / Sputnik

A year later, in the 2019/20 season, Kamila won the Grand Prix finals and the world junior championship, becoming the second skater in history to perform a quadruple toe loop at competitions under the auspices of the International Skating Union (ISU) and set a world record for points among union members.

On December 26, 2021, Kamila won the title of Russian Champion in figure skating among adults and became the first participant for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In her free time, the girl enjoys drawing and taking care of her dog, Leva.

Alexandra Trusova

Alexandra Trusova of Russia skates in the Women's Free Skate during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America at Orleans Arena on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada Getty Images Getty Images

Alexandra is only 14, and the media is already calling her the "Jumping Fairy". And for good reason - she is the first skater in history to perform the quadruple lutz, tolop and flip (these elements were previously allowed only to men - note RB) at ISU competitions, and in 2018 and 2019, she became the world junior champion twice for the first time.

Born in Ryazan, the skater has two younger brothers, and her father is a master in martial arts. From the age of four, Sasha has been interested in skating - ever since her parents gave her skates. For five years, she skated in Ryazan and then went to Moscow to skate under Eteri Tutberidze.

Since then, Trusova has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records three times for her four-flip, tolup and lutz.

Alexandra Trusova during demonstration performances at the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg Alexander Wilf / Sputnik Alexander Wilf / Sputnik

In October 2021, Sasha injured her leg, but still managed to win the adult Grand-Prix event, "Skate America 2021".

In her free time Sasha studies English and takes care of her Chihuahua, Tina. She spends the rest of her time training and planning to win the Olympics.

"I have always, since I was a little girl, wanted to do something that no one else does. <...> Risk is my <...> If everyone after me learns to do fours, then I will do fives," Trusova said.

Anna Shcherbakova

Stockholm. Anna Shcherbakova (Russia) during a performance in the free program of women's single skating at the World Figure Skating Championships Natalia Fedosenko / TASS Natalia Fedosenko / TASS

Parents of the 17-year-old Shcherbakova have nothing to do with sports. Her grandfather is a physics professor, her mother and father graduated from Moscow University. Her older sister, Inna, started figure skating, and at the same time they sent Anya to try the sport.

"I liked it very much, and I guess up to seven years I was skating just for fun, not thinking about anything," Shcherbakova said.

At the first competition in 2012, at the Open Championship of the President of the Federation of Figure Skating in Moscow, Anna took 22nd place out of 29; a year later - she took second place. Then she went over to coach Eteri Tutberidze and soon began winning her first medals at city competitions and championships.

Anna Shcherbakova (Russia) competes in the short program of women's single skating at the V stage of the Figure Skating World Cup in Grenoble Olga Benar / Sputnik Olga Benar / Sputnik

In 2017, Anya broke her leg during training; recovery took six months, but already in 2018 she took gold in the Final of the Cup of Russia-2018 among juniors.

A year later, Shcherbakova moved up to the adult category, in which she also won gold at the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm.

In her spare time Shcherbakova makes rubber band toys, something she learned while recovering from a broken leg. She likes to read books by Soviet science-fiction writers, the Strugatsky brothers, and not so long ago she decided to take her first parachute jump.

