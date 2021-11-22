Top 5 YOUNG Russian figure skaters off to a promising start (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

They are highly motivated, extremely talented and exceptionally skilled. The next generation of award-winning Russian figure skaters are already out on the ice! Here are a few to watch out for!

5. Adelia Petrosyan

14-year-old Adelia Petrosyan wrote her name in the record books by successfully completing a quadruple Rittberger, also known as the quadruple loop, for the first time in the history of women’s single skating.

Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik

The amazing stunt was performed at the Russian Cup in the city of Perm on November 19, 2021.

Adelia is a former Russian junior championships silver medalist.

Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik

The rising star is working with the very demanding coach Eteri Tutberidze, who encourages discipline, commitment and efficiency and has brought up several generations of world champions.

4. Kamila Valieva

This 15-year-old prodigy performs her signature jumps with both arms overhead and is a shoo-in for the women’s title at the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Valieva (who is also part of Eteri Tutberidze’s group) made her senior Grand Prix debut at the Skate Canada 2021 Grand Prix last month.

AFP AFP

The 2020 world junior champion won the tournament by posting a whopping world record score of 180.89 for her free skate routine, which featured three quadruple jumps and a triple Axel.

AFP AFP

As a cherry on top, Valieva’s peers, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Alena Kostornaia, completed the podium.

3. Alena Kostornaia

Although she couldn’t complete the triple Axel, 18-year-old Kostornaia claimed silver at the ISU Grand Prix in Grenoble thanks to her trademark triple jumps and level-four spins.

Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union/Getty Images Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union/Getty Images

Alena says she has huge challenges ahead of her, a triple axel jump among them.

“I want to be new. I’m new, different. I want to go back to a better version of myself - much better than the one that came before. I grew up, I’m no longer a child,” the 2020 European figure skating champion said in France.

Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union/Getty Images Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union/Getty Images

Extremely emotional, self-critical and sensitive, Kostornaia needs to challenge herself and her loyal fans.

2. Alexandra Trusova

Her reputation precedes her. 17-year-old Alexandra is a figure skating phenomenon. As fast as a speeding bullet, Alexandra is often referred to as the Russian ‘Quad Queen’ in the West. At home, she is simply known as the ‘Russian rocket’.

Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union/Getty Images Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union/Getty Images

Despite a recent foot injury, the reigning world bronze medalist recently stunned the jury with her quadruple jump and a lutz, winning the opening ISU Grand Prix of the season at 2021 Skate America in Las Vegas at the end of October.

According to many sports professionals (former Olympic silver medalist Alexander Zhulin among them), Trusova, renowned for her quad jumps, skates at the same technical level as men, “perhaps even better”.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Jamie Squire/Getty Images

1. Anna Shcherbakova

Strikingly fragile and gracious like a ballerina doing pirouettes, 17-year-old Shcherbakova holds the two most coveted titles of world champion and Russian champion.

Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union/Getty Images Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union/Getty Images

Knowing that nothing is impossible, Shcherbakova scooped a victory at a Grand Prix in Grenoble, France, on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

It’s her second Grand Prix medal of the season, following bronze at Skate Canada.

Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union/Getty Images Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union/Getty Images

Even though Anna slipped launching her quad Lutz and fell down during the competition, she managed to pull herself together and produced an impeccable quad flip, seven triple jumps and a series of triple-triple combinations. Her motto is, never give up and keep reaching for the stars!

