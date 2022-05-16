Soviet reality captured by Valentin Khukhlayev (PHOTOS)

Valentin Khukhlayev (1916-2010) worked for 50 years as the Soviet TASS news agency photographer. He visited plants, construction works, sport competitions, big festivities and parades, as well as automobile, navy and aviation shows. Here are some of his most iconic photos that reflect the spirit of time.

A young aeromodelist, 1948

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Evening tea, 1949

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

At a factory, 1949

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

A motorbike race, 1951

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

A new store in Moscow, 1952

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Sunbathing, 1953

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Mayakovskaya metro station, 1953

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

“Everyone head to the elections”, 1954

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Bandura players in Moscow, 1954

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

A girl with her new doll, 1956

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Participants of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students, 1957

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

At a bearing factory, 1958

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Corn installation: “The phallic symbol of the Khrushchev era”, 1959

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Car wash at the ZiL factory, 1959

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

A young visitor at a moto competition, 1961

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Opening the summer kayaking season, 1962

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Goal! 1962

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Winter fishing, 1963

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

May Day parade in Moscow, 1963

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Natalia Krivosheeva, Moscow’s motorbike champion, 1965

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Parade and competition of amateur car and motorcycle constructions, 1966

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Spectators at a grand automobile show in Moscow, 1966 

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Spectators at an aviation show, 1971

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

A pioneer initiation ceremony, 1971

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Labor Day celebrations on the Red Square, 1975

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Before the start, 1976

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Moscow at night, 1977

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

Navy Day, 1977

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

On the brink of change, 1982

Valentin Khukhlayev/ Valentin Khukhlayev archive/ russiainphoto.ru

