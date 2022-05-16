Soviet reality captured by Valentin Khukhlayev (PHOTOS)

Valentin Khukhlayev (1916-2010) worked for 50 years as the Soviet TASS news agency photographer. He visited plants, construction works, sport competitions, big festivities and parades, as well as automobile, navy and aviation shows. Here are some of his most iconic photos that reflect the spirit of time.
A young aeromodelist, 1948
Evening tea, 1949
At a factory, 1949
A motorbike race, 1951
A new store in Moscow, 1952
Sunbathing, 1953
Mayakovskaya metro station, 1953
“Everyone head to the elections”, 1954
Bandura players in Moscow, 1954
A girl with her new doll, 1956
Participants of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students, 1957
At a bearing factory, 1958
Corn installation: “The phallic symbol of the Khrushchev era”, 1959
Car wash at the ZiL factory, 1959
A young visitor at a moto competition, 1961
Opening the summer kayaking season, 1962
Goal! 1962
Winter fishing, 1963
May Day parade in Moscow, 1963
Natalia Krivosheeva, Moscow’s motorbike champion, 1965
Parade and competition of amateur car and motorcycle constructions, 1966
Spectators at a grand automobile show in Moscow, 1966
Spectators at an aviation show, 1971
A pioneer initiation ceremony, 1971
Labor Day celebrations on the Red Square, 1975
Before the start, 1976
Moscow at night, 1977
Navy Day, 1977
On the brink of change, 1982
