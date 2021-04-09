30 PHOTOS of Soviet weddings

History
Yekaterina Sinelschikova

Edgar Bryukhanenko/TASS
Bridal buyouts, wedding feasts in gyms, racing horse ‘troikas’, dancing to accordion music - we have all that and more, as we take you on a photographic tour of Soviet weddings, spanning decades.

1. Village wedding. Feast in a hut. 1940s  

George Petrusov/MAMM/MDF

2. Wedding in the 1950s

Boris Kuzmin/MAMM/MDF

3. Newlyweds Marusya and Vasil Makarenko, 1950s  

Oleg Knorring/MAMM/MDF

4. The Ukrainian SSR, 1960s 

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

5. Leningrad, 1965-1979

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

6. ‘But the childhood stays with us’, 1965 

Zvyagelsky/MAMM/MDF

7. Azeri wedding, 1965

Lev Borodulin/MAMM/MDF

8. On a chariot, 1967 

Lev Borodulin/MAMM/MDF

9. Guests at the wedding, Ukrainian SSR, 1960s 

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

10. The wedding of Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space 

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

11. Kamchatka Region, 1967 

Nikolai Kozlovsky/MAMM/MDF

12. At the wedding palace, 1967

© Elliott Erwitt/Magnum Photos

13. Uzbek wedding

George Zelma/MAMM/MDF

14. Construction workers’ ‘golden anniversary, 1969 

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

15. ‘Up in the clouds’, 1969 

Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF

16. ‘Gaze’, 1970s 

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

17. Before tying the knot, 1970s 

Yuri Chernyshev/MAMM/MDF

18. Car decorations, 1974

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF

19. ‘Bridal buyout’ village-style, 1974-1976

Alexander Kruzhkov/Archive of Pavel Sergeyevich Sukharev

20. Accordionist at a wedding, 1975

Yuri Rybchinsky/MAMM/MDF

21. Komsomol wedding, 1975

Eduard Ettinger/MAMM/MDF

22. Lenin kolkhoz wedding, 1975 

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF

23. ‘Happiness’. Moscow, 1978

Rustam Mukhametzyanov/Archive of Rustam Suleymanovich Mukhametzyanov

24. Celebration, 1970s 

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

25. Baikal–Amur Mainline

Edgar Bryukhanenko/TASS

26. Demonstrative ‘alcohol-free wedding’. The format never really took off! 1986

Boris Klipinitser/State Historical Museum of the Southern Urals

27. Feast, 1986

Boris Klipinitser/State Historical Museum of the Southern Urals

28. First morning, 1987 год 

Boris Mikhalevkin/MAMM/MDF

29. In Moscow

Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF

30. First snow. 1990

George Rozov/MAMM/MDF

