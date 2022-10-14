20 BEST PHOTOS of the country from Russia Beyond editors

Slava Petrakina / Vsevolod Pulya / Mikhail Khokhlov
The Russian village, the center of the Asian continent, sand dunes, the contrasts of Moscow - we’ve decided to share with you the best shots taken in Russia by our very own writing staff.

Many of us at Russia Beyond are avid travelers who love going all over the country, gathering a lot of footage along the way. We’ve collected the most striking, scenic and simply curious shots taken by our writers while out and about in Russia’s various corners. Check them out below!

Monument to the Conquerors of Space, Moscow

Slava Petrakina

Kalmykia

Erwan Pensec

Vladivostok

Vsevolod Pulya

Aviamotornaya Metro Station, Moscow 

Erwan Pensec

Borovsk, Kaluga Region

Pavel Kuzmichev

Asia’s geographical center, Kyzyl, Tuva Republic

Erwan Pensec

Izmailovo Market, Moscow 

Erwan Pensec

Shkolnaya Street, Moscow

Erwan Pensec

Observation deck view from the Akhulgo Memorial Complex, Dagestan

Mikhail Khokhlov

Divnogorsky Monastery, Voronezh Region

Alexandra Guzeva

Losiny Island, Moscow

Slava Petrakina

Tea hut in the woods

Pavel Kuzmichev

Dargavs, North Ossetia

Pavel Kuzmichev

Kaliningrad Cathedral, Kaliningrad

Pavel Kuzmichev

Backstage at the ‘Kafe Idiot’ ballet at the Meyerhold Center, Moscow

Zarina Snizhevskaya

Red Square, Moscow

Vsevolod Pulya

Dead Woods, Cape Burkhan

Pavel Kuzmichev

Auto plant museum, Moscow Region

Pavel Kuzmichev

Chara Sands - the northernmost desert in the world

Mikhail Khokhlov

A.S. Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, Moscow

Zarina Snizhevskaya

BONUS: Our office building in Moscow!

Vsevolod Pulya

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

