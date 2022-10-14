20 BEST PHOTOS of the country from Russia Beyond editors

Slava Petrakina / Vsevolod Pulya / Mikhail Khokhlov
The Russian village, the center of the Asian continent, sand dunes, the contrasts of Moscow - we’ve decided to share with you the best shots taken in Russia by our very own writing staff.
Many of us at Russia Beyond are avid travelers who love going all over the country, gathering a lot of footage along the way. We’ve collected the most striking, scenic and simply curious shots taken by our writers while out and about in Russia’s various corners. Check them out below!
Monument to the Conquerors of Space, Moscow
Kalmykia
Vladivostok
Aviamotornaya Metro Station, Moscow
Borovsk, Kaluga Region
Asia’s geographical center, Kyzyl, Tuva Republic
Izmailovo Market, Moscow
Shkolnaya Street, Moscow
Observation deck view from the Akhulgo Memorial Complex, Dagestan
Divnogorsky Monastery, Voronezh Region
Losiny Island, Moscow
Tea hut in the woods
Dargavs, North Ossetia
Kaliningrad Cathedral, Kaliningrad
Backstage at the ‘Kafe Idiot’ ballet at the Meyerhold Center, Moscow
Red Square, Moscow
Dead Woods, Cape Burkhan
Auto plant museum, Moscow Region
Chara Sands - the northernmost desert in the world
A.S. Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, Moscow
BONUS: Our office building in Moscow!
