What can you afford to buy in Russia after selling your house in America

We took the average property price in the U.S. and found interesting options for this amount of money in Russia.Etagi Moskva/ Sirius Realty/ cian.ru
In Moscow’s northwest you can buy a small two-room apartment for 20-25 million rubles in a luxury building under construction. The apartment has high ceilings – over three meters – and its main feature is a stunning view of the Moscow Canal from the large, panoramic windows. The apartment is 20 minutes walk to the nearest metro station. Nearby are large forest parks, which are nice to visit on weekends.
Area: 48.37 m²
A stylish two-room apartment with a bright interior is located in an old building that dates to 1930. Located in the city’s historical center, nearby are many restaurants and theaters, as well as the Moscow Zoo. The building has a closed courtyard with a children’s playground, a public garden and a fountain.
Area: 56 m²
This apartment with high ceilings (3.5 meters) is situated in the most expensive district of St. Petersburg, the so-called “Golden Triangle”. The building is the work of architect Harald Bosse and dates to the mid 19th century. The city’s main street – Nevsky Prospect – is three buildings away. Nearby are the main sites: Palace Square, the State Hermitage Museum, St. Isaac’s Cathedral and the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood.
Area: 85.8 m²
This two-story, half-timbered house is one-hours drive from St. Petersburg. Old pines peek right in the windows. On the roof, you can plant a cedar park and equip a barbecue area. Nearby you’ll find a small lake and recreation areas.
Area: House: 325 m², plot: 10 acres.
Aside from Moscow and St. Petersburg, Tatarstan offers some excellent deals. For the same amount of money you can buy a two-story brick house with a well-kept plot and a garden. There’s also a pond with a little bridge and a terrace area for a barbecue.
Area: 270 m², plot: 15 acres
This wooden estate is located on a river bank in a mountainous region of the Altai Territory. The house is built from Siberian larch overlayed with brick. The plot features a banya (Russian sauna) and a pavilion. About 40 kilometers away is Belokurikha, a resort town that’s famous for its curative mineral waters.
Area: 180 m², plot: 44 acres
This modern house is located not far from the center of Sochi and the seashore. The plot has an open swimming pool, fruit trees and a banya. The second story has a door that leads to a terrace with a gorgeous view of the Black Sea.
Area: 220 m², plot: 10 acres
