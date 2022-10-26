This Russian built a house out of old windows! (PHOTOS)

The unusual building is the brainchild of an amateur architect from Neftekamsk. Locals are calling it a “monstrosity”, a “five-story teepee” and other colorful names.

The Neftekamsk native basically used whatever he had on his plot of land, which was mostly plastic windows, old doors, plywood, a store sign with the word ‘Gratsiya’ (‘Grace’) and various other throwaway items.

According to the local ‘Smotrim’ TV channel, the amateur architect’s neighbors have expressed concerns that the contraption might collapse at any moment, right onto their properties. Moreover, the only road to that area lies right through the “house of windows”. Each time someone walks by, they glance up warily.

The creator of the house, nevertheless, believes his construction to be safe and tells his neighbors that he can do whatever he pleases on his own property. And, while the neighbors continue to write angry letters to city hall officials, he already managed to set up a greenhouse inside.

‘Graceful’, indeed!

