Golden fall in Russia: 11 atmospheric PHOTOS

In November, in all regions of Russia, fall is already in full force. Look what bright colors it paints the cities and nature.

Usually, during this period in Russia, there is constant rain, the sun rarely comes out, it gets dark early and there is slush underfoot. But, November has another side to it - all this is offset by the golden and red colors of the scenery, wonderfully contrasting with the gloomy skies and thick mists. Grab a cup of something hot and immerse yourself in this enchanting atmosphere with us!

Village of Nauchnyi, Crimea

Sergei Malgavko/TASS Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Fall day in Moscow

Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

Abandoned plane wreck, Khabarovsk Region

Legion Media Legion Media

A view of the Transfiguration Church at sunset, Ivanovo Region

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

A Bohemian waxwing seen on a mountain-ash tree, Ivanovo Region

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

The North Chui Ridge In Siberia, Altai Republic

Legion Media Legion Media

Underpass, Moscow

Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

View of Lakhta Center, St. Petersburg

TASS TASS

Krasnoyarsk reservoir on the Yenisei River

Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik

Children in 40th Anniversary of Komsomol Park

Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Fog over the Volga River

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

