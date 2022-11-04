Golden fall in Russia: 11 atmospheric PHOTOS

Usually, during this period in Russia, there is constant rain, the sun rarely comes out, it gets dark early and there is slush underfoot. But, November has another side to it - all this is offset by the golden and red colors of the scenery, wonderfully contrasting with the gloomy skies and thick mists. Grab a cup of something hot and immerse yourself in this enchanting atmosphere with us!
