What Russian cities look like in extreme winter frosts (PHOTOS)

Omsk Region, it's -30°C outside.Alexei Malgavko/Sputnik
Snowboarding in the west of Moscow, on Krylatskie Hills.Valery Sharifulin/TASS
“Avalanche of cold” - This is what forecasters call the sharp cooling that occurred in the last days in many Russian regions. Just feel it: it was +5°C (+41°F) in Moscow on New Year’s Eve (the average January temperature in Moscow in January should be about -10°C [+50°F]), then it dropped to about zero and, on January 6, the temperature plummeted sharply to -22°C (-7.6°F)!
Russian Santas from regions gathered in Moscow.Artur Novosiltsev / Moskva Agency
Weather experts say that the reason for such frosts is the super cold air from the Arctic seas. However, it’s far from being considered a harsh winter: the coldest January recorded in Moscow was in 1940, when the temperature fell to -42°C (-43.6°F).
Halo in Moscow Region.Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
As a result of such a sharp cooling, locals observed unique natural phenomena for Moscow - a solar halo and light pillars. (more about these unique phenomena here)
Cold water swimmers of Krasnoyarsk.Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik
In the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, it is relatively “warm” these days - just -20°C (-4°F)!
Krasnoyarsk cold water swimmer.Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik
It’s much colder in central Russia: in Ivanovo, Vladimir and Tver regions, it was down to -28°C (-18.4°F), while in Kostroma Region, the temperature dropped below -30°C (-22°F).
Christmas Fest in Shuya, Ivanovo Region.Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
According to forecasters, the temperature in most regions will return to normal at the end of the week.
Kineshma, Ivanovo Region, -28°C.Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
The further to the east, the colder it gets.
Diveevo, Nizhny Novgorod Region.Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Nizhny Novgorod and Kirov are now experiencing frosts of -36°C (-32.8°F) and they are expected to last quite a long time.
Murmansk, January 7.Pavel Lvov/Sputnik
In the Urals, it’s a little warmer at -34°C (-29.2°F).
Ufa, Bashkortostan, -34°C.Maxim Bogovid/Sputnik
Yakutia, once again, confirms the title of the coldest region of Russia. Yakutsk, the republic’s capital, is greeted with minus 50-degree frosts. In Oymyakon, the “pole of cold”, it’s -52°C (-61.6°F).
Here are people swimming in hot springs of Oymyakon.Semen Sivtsev/@sivtsevsema958
Such frosts are, although extreme, not unique in many regions of Russia, so there are no special utility or traffic problems.
Fun fact:
In the south of Russia, winter looks completely different. In Sochi and Anapa, it is a toasty +10-15°C (+50-59°F). However, locals still think it is cold and look forward to spring!
Anapa, the coast of the Black Sea, January 2.Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
