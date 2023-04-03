Color PHOTOS of happy Soviet childhood

A young cadet happily shopping after receiving his very first salary, 1951
Six-year-old Marina sewing the words ‘Stalin is Peace’ onto a napkin, 1951
Girls giving flowers to their favorite teacher, 1952
A school radio team reading the daily bulletin, 1953
Art students working in a studio at the Leningrad art school, 1954
Innocent kindergarten kids watering flowers, 1953
A girl at piano practice lessons at the state conservatory music school, 1953
A senior school student preparing before a school theater performance, 1953
School students busy making biology learning aids on their own, 1953
Children from a Kiev kindergarten marching their way to P.E., 1953
Kids reading in a new library, 1955
Children enjoying a puppet theater show in kindergarten, 1955
Kids playing with a piano in the nursery of the spinning and knitting mill in Tbilisi, 1957
Kids laughing at a kindergarten in Pamir, Tajik SSR, 1957
Two student interns at job training, 1958
Students studying during literary and creative classes at a Taganrog school, 1960
A young girl with a young, sprouting tree, 1960
Young readers relaxing outside with their books, 1960
In the ‘Cosmos’ (‘Space’) hall of the State Polytechnic Museum in Moscow, 1963
Kids staging a ‘space’ act at a Kindergarten in Siberia, 1964
Pioneers receiving their red ribbons at the Lenin Museum in Kiev, 1964
