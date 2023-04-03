Color PHOTOS of happy Soviet childhood

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Despite all the hardships of the USSR, most Russians do remember having a happy, innocent childhood. We put together a collection of nostalgic photos from the iconic 1950s-1960s Soviet ‘Ogonyok’ magazine that prove this. See for yourself!

A young cadet happily shopping after receiving his very first salary, 1951 

Vladimir Yevgrafov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Six-year-old Marina sewing the words ‘Stalin is Peace’ onto a napkin, 1951

V.Semyanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Girls giving flowers to their favorite teacher, 1952

Nikolai Kozlovsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A school radio team reading the daily bulletin, 1953

Semen Fridlyand/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Art students working in a studio at the Leningrad art school, 1954

Semen Fridlyand/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Innocent kindergarten kids watering flowers, 1953

Nikolai Kozlovsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A girl at piano practice lessons at the state conservatory music school, 1953

Mikhail Savin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A senior school student preparing before a school theater performance, 1953

Semen Fridlyand/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

School students busy making biology learning aids on their own, 1953

Semen Fridlyand/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Children from a Kiev kindergarten marching their way to P.E., 1953

Nikolai Kozlovsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Kids reading in a new library, 1955

Yakov Ryumkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Children enjoying a puppet theater show in kindergarten, 1955

Isaak Tunel/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Kids playing with a piano in the nursery of the spinning and knitting mill in Tbilisi, 1957

Nikolai Kozlovsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Kids laughing at a kindergarten in Pamir, Tajik SSR, 1957

Nikolai Kozlovsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Two student interns at job training, 1958

Yakov Ryumkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Students studying during literary and creative classes at a Taganrog school, 1960

Yakov Ryumkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A young girl with a young, sprouting tree, 1960

Yakov Ryumkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Young readers relaxing outside with their books, 1960

Yakov Ryumkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In the ‘Cosmos’ (‘Space’) hall of the State Polytechnic Museum in Moscow, 1963

German Makarov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Kids staging a ‘space’ act at a Kindergarten in Siberia, 1964

Dmitry Baltermants/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Pioneers receiving their red ribbons at the Lenin Museum in Kiev, 1964

Nikolai Kozlovsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

