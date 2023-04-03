Color PHOTOS of happy Soviet childhood

Despite all the hardships of the USSR, most Russians do remember having a happy, innocent childhood. We put together a collection of nostalgic photos from the iconic 1950s-1960s Soviet ‘Ogonyok’ magazine that prove this. See for yourself!

A young cadet happily shopping after receiving his very first salary, 1951

Six-year-old Marina sewing the words ‘Stalin is Peace’ onto a napkin, 1951

Girls giving flowers to their favorite teacher, 1952

A school radio team reading the daily bulletin, 1953

Art students working in a studio at the Leningrad art school, 1954

Innocent kindergarten kids watering flowers, 1953

A girl at piano practice lessons at the state conservatory music school, 1953

A senior school student preparing before a school theater performance, 1953

School students busy making biology learning aids on their own, 1953

Children from a Kiev kindergarten marching their way to P.E., 1953

Kids reading in a new library, 1955

Children enjoying a puppet theater show in kindergarten, 1955

Kids playing with a piano in the nursery of the spinning and knitting mill in Tbilisi, 1957

Kids laughing at a kindergarten in Pamir, Tajik SSR, 1957

Two student interns at job training, 1958

Students studying during literary and creative classes at a Taganrog school, 1960

A young girl with a young, sprouting tree, 1960

Young readers relaxing outside with their books, 1960

In the ‘Cosmos’ (‘Space’) hall of the State Polytechnic Museum in Moscow, 1963

Kids staging a ‘space’ act at a Kindergarten in Siberia, 1964

Pioneers receiving their red ribbons at the Lenin Museum in Kiev, 1964

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.