Retro St. Petersburg through the eyes of different photographers (PHOTOS)

St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Petrograd. Regardless of its name, you just can’t stop admiring it! Take a look at some black-and-white photos from different eras and the most different corners of this beautiful ‘northern’ capital. Each photographer felt the rhythm and life of the city in a different way.

1. A. Nikolayev. Morning (1970–1980s)

Courtesy of ROSPHOTO

2. Alexander Fillipov. On the parapet (1989)

Courtesy of ROSPHOTO

3. Vladimir Antoshchenkov. On the roof (1997)

Courtesy of ROSPHOTO

4. Ilya Narovlyansky. White night. Palace (Dvortsovy) Bridge 1958)

Courtesy of ROSPHOTO

5. Vladimir Davydov. The morning you’ve been waiting for (1980s)

Courtesy of ROSPHOTO

6. Boris Mikhalevkin. Peter’s communal apartment buildings (2002)

Courtesy of ROSPHOTO

7. Valery Degtyarev. Rhythm. From the ‘Intentional City’ series (2008)

Courtesy of ROSPHOTO

8. Sergey Podgorkov. Nevsky Prospect (1980s)

Courtesy of ROSPHOTO

9. Alexander Sliussarev. Untitled (1981)

Courtesy of ROSPHOTO

10. Sergey Podgorkov. Untitled (2013)

Courtesy of ROSPHOTO

‘Fifteen Minutes to the Center’ exhibition is on display at the ROSPHOTO museum and exhibition center until August 20, 2023.

