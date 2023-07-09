Retro St. Petersburg through the eyes of different photographers (PHOTOS)

St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Petrograd. Regardless of its name, you just can’t stop admiring it! Take a look at some black-and-white photos from different eras and the most different corners of this beautiful ‘northern’ capital. Each photographer felt the rhythm and life of the city in a different way.
1. A. Nikolayev. Morning (1970–1980s)
2. Alexander Fillipov. On the parapet (1989)
3. Vladimir Antoshchenkov. On the roof (1997)
4. Ilya Narovlyansky. White night. Palace (Dvortsovy) Bridge 1958)
5. Vladimir Davydov. The morning you’ve been waiting for (1980s)
6. Boris Mikhalevkin. Peter’s communal apartment buildings (2002)
7. Valery Degtyarev. Rhythm. From the ‘Intentional City’ series (2008)
8. Sergey Podgorkov. Nevsky Prospect (1980s)
9. Alexander Sliussarev. Untitled (1981)
10. Sergey Podgorkov. Untitled (2013)
‘Fifteen Minutes to the Center’ exhibition is on display at the ROSPHOTO museum and exhibition center until August 20, 2023.
