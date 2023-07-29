Soviet sport through the lens of legendary photographer Lev Borodulin (PHOTOS)

Lev Borodulin (1923-2018) was a true legend of Soviet sports photography and one of the leading photographers of the iconic ‘Ogonyok’ magazine. An innovator in the genre of sports photography, he continued the traditions of avant-garde photographers, such as Alexander Rodchenko. Many of his images became iconic and were sold at the world’s most famous auctions.
During the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Borodulin took the famous ‘High dive’ photo, which was featured on the cover of ‘Ogonyok’. It showed a female athlete from the back as she jumped. The Soviet authorities criticized the photo for its formalism and frivolity – so it became both scandalous and famous.
Take a look at this and other famous photos by this master of photography.
The ‘Lev Borodulin. Predicting the Moment’ exhibition is on display at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center from August 3 to November 17, 2023.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
