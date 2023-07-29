Soviet sport through the lens of legendary photographer Lev Borodulin (PHOTOS)

He was not only known across the whole USSR, but also the whole world, and received many awards for his professional work. Take a look at some of his best pictures.

Lev Borodulin (1923-2018) was a true legend of Soviet sports photography and one of the leading photographers of the iconic ‘Ogonyok’ magazine. An innovator in the genre of sports photography, he continued the traditions of avant-garde photographers, such as Alexander Rodchenko. Many of his images became iconic and were sold at the world’s most famous auctions.

During the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Borodulin took the famous ‘High dive’ photo, which was featured on the cover of ‘Ogonyok’. It showed a female athlete from the back as she jumped. The Soviet authorities criticized the photo for its formalism and frivolity – so it became both scandalous and famous.

Take a look at this and other famous photos by this master of photography.

High dive, 1960

Borodulin Collection Borodulin Collection

Parade, 1956

Borodulin Collection Borodulin Collection

Who are the judges?, 1957

Borodulin Collection Borodulin Collection

Water festival, 1960

Borodulin Collection Borodulin Collection

Gymnastic circle, 1967

Borodulin Collection Borodulin Collection

Sports ornament, 1956

Borodulin Collection Borodulin Collection

Into Space, 1964

Borodulin Collection Borodulin Collection

On the turn, 1955

Borodulin Collection Borodulin Collection

The ‘Lev Borodulin. Predicting the Moment’ exhibition is on display at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center from August 3 to November 17, 2023.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.