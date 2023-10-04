Pallas’s Cat Timofey is ‘fattering up’ to prepare for the winter (VIDEO)

Timofey is one of the most famous residents of the Moscow Zoo.

In summer, manuls weigh 3-5 kg, like domestic cats, but during the fall, they “fatten” up to 7 kg. The massive weight gain is due to the fact that they don’t hibernate, and go out hunting all the time. Now, Timofey weighs about 5 kg. and getting ready for cold weather. Good luck to him in this challenge!

Manul Timofey

