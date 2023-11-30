What kind of footwear is worn in winter in Siberia & Russia’s Far North?

These types of winter boots are great at keeping you warm in cold weather. And one of them even has healing properties!

In winter, minus 50 degrees Celsius is not uncommon in Siberia, but you still have to go to work and school. We recently explained how warmly people dress to make everyday life bearable. And below, we’ve now highlighted the best traditional footwear that is favored in the different regions of Russia in winter.

1. Valenki

Legion Media Legion Media

This traditional winter footwear made of felted sheep's wool has long been as much a symbol of Russia as a matryoshka doll or a samovar. Mass production began back in the 19th century and, since then, ‘valenki’ became popular across the country. Today, in addition to the usual traditional gray-brown ‘valenki’, one can find models with decor on a thick, comfortable sole – for the city.

The peculiarity of ‘valenki’ is that there is no difference between left and right. When worn, they eventually mold according to the shape of the foot. Because of this, you should always take a size larger. And they can easily last 10 seasons!

‘Valenki’, by the way, have therapeutic properties: wool contains lanolin, which effectively relieves muscle and rheumatic pains and stimulates wound healing.

2. Pimas

Legion Media Legion Media

The indigenous peoples of the North, the Nenets and Komi, have their own kind of winter shoes. They are called ‘pimas’ and are perfect for snowy winters in the tundra.

Legion Media Legion Media

They are high boots made of reindeer skin (‘kamus’) with fur on the outside. As a rule, pimas are decorated on top with traditional northern ornaments. Since the shank is soft, it is tied either to the belt or under the knee. Nowadays, ‘pimas’ are made with tassels. ‘Pimas’ last 5-7 years with proper care, on average.

3. Kis

Alexei Andronov/TASS Alexei Andronov/TASS

‘Kis’ are also traditional footwear of the peoples of the North made of reindeer skin, but designed for lighter winter or spring. The shank of a ‘kis’ is made of cloth or leather, but the inner sole is always fur.

As well as ‘pimas’, ‘kis’ are often decorated with ornaments. A craftswoman can also embroider the boots with beads or fur strips. Women’s ‘kis’ also come with a small heel.

4. Unts

Alexei Maishev/Sputnik Alexei Maishev/Sputnik

‘Unts’ are also boots made of fur, but, unlike ‘pimas’, they can be made not only out of reindeer skin, but also out of sheepskin. The word itself is translated from Evenki and means ‘shoes’. They are very popular in the Far North, especially in Yakutia and in the regions of Siberia. One pair, if well taken care of, can last up to 10-15 years.

Igor Snigirev/Sputnik Igor Snigirev/Sputnik

In the Soviet era, ‘unts’ became part of the uniform for pilots who worked in the Far North and Far East. They differed from traditional ‘unts’ in that the bottom (the boot itself) had fur inside, while the outside was smooth and waterproof. The shank was trimmed with sheepskin and completed with straps to tighten it and keep the snow out. Today, ‘unts’ are still a part of the uniforms of northern pilots.

5. Burkas

Andshel (CC BY-SA 4.0) Andshel (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Boots with felt shank were specifically designed for the cold climate in the 19th century on the territory of modern Belarus. And, in the Soviet years, in the middle of the 20th century, ‘burkas’ became very popular in rural areas in winter.

Fidel Castro's visit to the USSR, 1964. TASS TASS

Today, they are also mass-produced in Russia and they are in demand among workers in the Far North, as well as foresters and hunters. They are considered very durable and comfortable boots for active work.

6. Olochi

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Traditional footwear of the peoples of the Far East, especially of Nanai hunters. They are made out of cowhide with outer seams to prevent chafing of the feet. The shank can be made of leather, tarpaulin or suede. The sole is made of felt or old felt boots. The design of the shoes allows you to move through the forest almost silently and, if necessary, they can be quickly taken off. ‘Olochi’ and their equivalents are also factory-made these days, although with modern modifications.

