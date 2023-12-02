The dazzling illumination of the Moscow Metro (PHOTOS)

Even the light fixtures in the capital's subway are often a work of art with a clearly thought-out design that differs from station to station. Let's take a look at the light in the subway through the eyes of photographer Alexandra Slon.

The Moscow Metro is a real underground museum and an endless source of inspiration for creative people. Modern artist Alexandra Slon made a whole photo project dedicated to the lighting in the subway and how it affects the perception of architecture. In her photos, light elements are folded into bizarre, geometric compositions.

Alexandra also divides her works into several sections – which can be used to trace the chronology of the construction of stations and how the lighting solutions changed in them.

1. The 1930s

Krasnye Vorota station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Kropotkinskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Sokolniki station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Sokolniki station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

2. The World War II years

Avtozavodskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Novokuznetskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Paveletskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

3. The Stalinist Empire style

Arbatskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Kievskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Komsomolskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Kurskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Taganskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

4. Underground ‘khrushchyovkas’

VDNKh station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Krasnopresnenskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Oktyabrskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

5. Breakthrough of the stagnant era

Babushkinskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Pushkinskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Chertanovskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

6. Gorbachev’s minimalism

Orekhovo station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Prazhskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Tretyakovskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

7. Luzhkov’s palaces

Maryina Roshcha station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Strogino station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Trubnaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Chkalovskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

8. Modern records

Vorontsovskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Michurinsky Prospekt station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Pykhtino station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Rizhskaya station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

Terekhovo station Alexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning

The open air ‘Architecture of Light’ photo exhibition by the Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning of the City of Moscow can be viewed along Tverskoy Boulevard in Moscow until December 10, 2023 and is free of charge.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.