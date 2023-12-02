The dazzling illumination of the Moscow Metro (PHOTOS)

Even the light fixtures in the capital's subway are often a work of art with a clearly thought-out design that differs from station to station. Let's take a look at the light in the subway through the eyes of photographer Alexandra Slon.

The Moscow Metro is a real underground museum and an endless source of inspiration for creative people. Modern artist Alexandra Slon made a whole photo project dedicated to the lighting in the subway and how it affects the perception of architecture. In her photos, light elements are folded into bizarre, geometric compositions. 

Alexandra also divides her works into several sections – which can be used to trace the chronology of the construction of stations and how the lighting solutions changed in them.

1. The 1930s

Krasnye Vorota station

Kropotkinskaya station

Sokolniki station

Sokolniki station

2. The World War II years

Avtozavodskaya station

Novokuznetskaya station

Paveletskaya station

3. The Stalinist Empire style

Arbatskaya station

Kievskaya station

Komsomolskaya station

Kurskaya station

Taganskaya station

4. Underground ‘khrushchyovkas’

VDNKh station

Krasnopresnenskaya station

Oktyabrskaya station

5. Breakthrough of the stagnant era

Babushkinskaya station

Pushkinskaya station

Chertanovskaya station

6. Gorbachev’s minimalism

Orekhovo station

Prazhskaya station

Tretyakovskaya station

7. Luzhkov’s palaces

Maryina Roshcha station

Strogino station

Trubnaya station

Chkalovskaya station

8. Modern records

Vorontsovskaya station

Michurinsky Prospekt station

Pykhtino station

Rizhskaya station

Terekhovo station

The open air ‘Architecture of Light’ photo exhibition by the Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning of the City of Moscow can be viewed along Tverskoy Boulevard in Moscow until December 10, 2023 and is free of charge.

