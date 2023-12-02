The dazzling illumination of the Moscow Metro (PHOTOS)

The Moscow Metro is a real underground museum and an endless source of inspiration for creative people. Modern artist Alexandra Slon made a whole photo project dedicated to the lighting in the subway and how it affects the perception of architecture. In her photos, light elements are folded into bizarre, geometric compositions.
Alexandra also divides her works into several sections – which can be used to trace the chronology of the construction of stations and how the lighting solutions changed in them.
Krasnye Vorota stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Kropotkinskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Avtozavodskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Novokuznetskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Paveletskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Arbatskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Kievskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Komsomolskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Taganskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Krasnopresnenskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Oktyabrskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Babushkinskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Pushkinskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Chertanovskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Prazhskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Tretyakovskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Maryina Roshcha stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Chkalovskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Vorontsovskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Michurinsky Prospekt stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Rizhskaya stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
Terekhovo stationAlexandra Slon/Moscow Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning
The open air ‘Architecture of Light’ photo exhibition by the Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning of the City of Moscow can be viewed along Tverskoy Boulevard in Moscow until December 10, 2023 and is free of charge.
