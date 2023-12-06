Enchanting ‘Harry Potter’ style embroidery by Russian craftswomen! (PICS)

Two craftswomen from Russia have taught 1,000s of women how to embroider items from the ‘Harry Potter’ universe!
Svetlana Panina and Ksenia Gromova are experienced needleworkers and more than 5,000 budding needlewomen have passed through their embroidery courses. With needle and thread, they make portraits, mostly, of animals and furry pets, as well as famous people – Salvador Dali, Frida Kahlo, Jacques Yves Cousteau, etc.
They work with a satin (flat) stitch technique that allows you to achieve a high artistic level of embroidery and is not constrained, like, for instance, the cross stitch technique.
The girls’ creativity led them to the plots from ‘Harry Potter’. And, recently, Svetlana and Ksenia became co-authors of the book titled: ‘Embroidery School for Potteromans’ (Eksmo, 2023), where they presented 28 embroidered images from the Harry Potter universe and explained in detail how to repeat them!
