8 Russian ways to cure a hangover!

To avoid the consequences of a fun party the next morning, there is one proven method – NOT to drink at all. But, if you can’t resist, no problem! Below, we reveal some of the main Russian life hacks… Cheers!

Disclaimer: Russia Beyond does not endorse excessive alcohol consumption. Consult your doctor before trying any hangover remedies.

The first and foremost rule is to drink moderately. Even if you want to paint the town red, always remember that no momentary fun is worth your health and the lost next day of life. But, if you have to drink, you can immediately follow a few rules to ease your morning fate.

1. Don’t mix drinks or lower the alcohol percentage

Of course, cocktails are fine, but they are many times more likely to give you headaches and hangovers! It’s better to choose one drink and sip it the entire evening and you certainly shouldn’t switch from one to another and a third. If you start with wine, you shouldn’t end the evening with beer and vice versa. And, if you have to change the drink, it’s important not to lower the percentage – and don’t drink beer after vodka! However, Russians themselves often forget about it and then suffer.

2. Activated carbon

Every experienced Russian party animal knows that to avoid a heavy hangover, you need to prepare in advance, preferably before the libations. In Russia, there is a wonderful and cheap remedy for this – activated charcoal, which is a natural absorbent. Usually, Russians living abroad often bring this medicine from their homeland in packs: it helps with food poisoning and indigestion, as well.

It’s a professional’s ritual to drink a few of such pills before the party in the hope of salvation. And if you forget to take it, you can do it after drinking, before going to bed. Today, there are more modern substitutes – ‘Polysorb’ or ‘Enterosgel’, but good old carbon has been proven for years (and is much cheaper).

3. Water with lemon

Preferably, take care of yourself in advance and put a glass of water with lemon near your bed at night. This easy drink will become real life-saving moisture for a dehydrated body in the morning. It will instantly regenerate you in the morning! Even better, if you have sparkling mineral water on hand.

4. Brine

Drinking brine straight from a jar with pickles is not something many people do just like that. But, for some reason, it is during a hangover, with a headache or dizziness and once again promising himself "never to drink again", that a Russian man’s hand reaches into the refrigerator for brine.

This tradition, which is passed down from generation to generation almost at the genetic level, actually has a very practical reason. Salt water helps to cope with dehydration and restore the balance of electrolytes – it’s literally like how runners use salt tablets during marathons. And the fermentation process of vegetables also produces lots of vitamins, which also help the body to recover.

5. Hangover soup

Mornings start with coffee, but those who have a rough morning start with soup. Every good wife makes her husband chicken soup in the morning after a fun party. Fat broth and noodles literally heal and also, very importantly, normalize the stomach.

If a more fatty soup like borsch is available like, for example, solyanka (recipe here) or thick pea soup with smoked meat – even better! However, there is a danger here. After all, with such a soup, a Russian’s hand can often reach for… a shot of vodka. For appetite!

6. Walk on fresh air

Gather your courage and go outside to finally put yourself together. Even if the weather is bad and it’s freezing outside. Fresh air and a little movement will help to disperse blood through the body and saturate it with oxygen. However, do not overdo it! Too much physical activity (running, skiing, skating and other) while having a hangover is not very good for the heart.

7. Extreme cure for the brave – a banya (bathhouse)

Doctors would definitely not approve of this method, but Russians are not afraid of anything and anyone. Some people drink on purpose just to go to the banya(bathhouse) in the morning. High temperatures can be a serious strain on the body, but Russians like to sweat out a hangover. They believe that, in this way, they can get rid of mythical toxins, as if to evaporate "all the alcohol" out of themselves.

8. The most extreme way if nothing works!

If a Russian has already tried everything, but nothing has helped and he still suffers from a headache, stomach discomfort, nausea and generally increased anxiety, then it’s time for the most extreme method… Beer! And it is often drunk right in the bath, which adds to the extremity.

Many experienced boozers note that even one glass of the drink literally brings you back to life. However, this method is very dangerous, because few people can stop at one glass of beer: it can turn into a vicious circle. And we don’t approve of excessive use and drunkenness! Always be responsible!

