Heavy snowstorms have completely COVERED the island of Sakhalin! (PHOTOS)

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond

Sergei Krasnoukhov/Sputnik
A massive snowstorm has been raging on the Sakhalin Region. Snowdrifts in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk were sometimes as tall as six feet (almost 2 meters)!

Nikolai Mikhalchenko/TASS

The snow cyclone arrived in the region in the morning of January 23. Because of the snowstorm, public and private transportation was brought to a halt and dozens of flights to and from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport have been delayed or cancelled. Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in the region.

Nikolai Mikhalchenko/TASS

Schools in several districts of Sakhalin have temporarily switched to online education. Authorities have also urged organizations to transfer employees to remote work.

Sergei Krasnoukhov/Sputnik

Local residents who still need to leave their homes in such weather have been advised to prepare accordingly and even wear protective ski masks.

Sergei Krasnoukhov/Sputnik

Forecasters predict the hazardous weather will last until Saturday, January 27.

Sakhalin snowstorm. Video by Ivan Chirkov (https://vk.com/chirkoviwan)

natural disasters weather far east Sakhalin Island snow
