Heavy snowstorms have completely COVERED the island of Sakhalin! (PHOTOS)

A massive snowstorm has been raging on the Sakhalin Region. Snowdrifts in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk were sometimes as tall as six feet (almost 2 meters)!

The snow cyclone arrived in the region in the morning of January 23. Because of the snowstorm, public and private transportation was brought to a halt and dozens of flights to and from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport have been delayed or cancelled. Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in the region.

Schools in several districts of Sakhalin have temporarily switched to online education. Authorities have also urged organizations to transfer employees to remote work.

Local residents who still need to leave their homes in such weather have been advised to prepare accordingly and even wear protective ski masks.

Forecasters predict the hazardous weather will last until Saturday, January 27.

