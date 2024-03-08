‘Peterbald’: a sphinx cat from St. Petersburg (PHOTOS)

They just love to be near people and are sure to allocate themselves a "personal" one. They wither in loneliness and need fellowship.
Peterbalds turned out as a result of an experiment by Russian felinologists. In the mid-1990s, after crossing a Donskoy sphinx named Afinogen Myth and an Oriental Shorthair female World Champion named Radma von Jagerhov, four kittens were born. They became the founders of the Peterbalds. And the breed was even recognized by the World Cat Federation in 2003.
The Peterbald has a very remarkable head shape: long and narrow, with almond-shaped eyes and large ears. They are crossed with both Orientals and Siamese cats and they look very elegant.
They are distinguished from the Donskoy cat by their graceful build, few folds in the skin and a noticeable fuzz.
