‘Peterbald’: a sphinx cat from St. Petersburg (PHOTOS)

Have you ever heard of ‘Peterbalds’? St. Petersburg is known not only for its Hermitage cats, but also for its amazing breed of sphinxes.

They just love to be near people and are sure to allocate themselves a "personal" one. They wither in loneliness and need fellowship.

Seregraff/Getty Images Seregraff/Getty Images

Peterbalds turned out as a result of an experiment by Russian felinologists. In the mid-1990s, after crossing a Donskoy sphinx named Afinogen Myth and an Oriental Shorthair female World Champion named Radma von Jagerhov, four kittens were born. They became the founders of the Peterbalds. And the breed was even recognized by the World Cat Federation in 2003.

Legion Media Legion Media

The Peterbald has a very remarkable head shape: long and narrow, with almond-shaped eyes and large ears. They are crossed with both Orientals and Siamese cats and they look very elegant.

Legion Media Legion Media

They are distinguished from the Donskoy cat by their graceful build, few folds in the skin and a noticeable fuzz.

Evgeny Kharitonov/Getty Images Evgeny Kharitonov/Getty Images

