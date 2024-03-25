Russian beauty becomes ‘Mrs. International Universal’ 2024 (PHOTOS)

Arina Kryshko won in three categories of the ‘Mrs. International Universal’ contest held in Malaysia: ‘Mrs. International Universal’, ‘Mrs. Fitness’ and ‘Best in Talent’.

Arina is 27 years old and hails from Petrozavodsk (Karelia). She has previously participated in other beauty contests and has already won the titles of ‘Miss Karelia’ 2017 and ‘Miss Heritage Russia’ 2020.

In 2023, she and her husband decided to see the world and ended up in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, where they have been living for several months.

By profession, she is a game designer, involved in the development of games for smartphones. Her husband, meanwhile, is an entrepreneur, running a business in Malaysia.

One evening, Arina saw an announcement on a local website about a contest and sent an application.

"I prepared for the contest myself," writes Arina on her page in VK. “I paid the fee myself, as well as all expenses. I do not have any sponsors and partners."

For the show of national costumes, she made a ‘kokoshnik’ (Russian headdress) herself.

"Great responsibility and pride to speak on behalf of our country and my favorite region of Karelia," writes Arina.

Arina is also keen on fitness and loves to travel.

