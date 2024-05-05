How Easter greetings were given before the revolution

One of the main church holidays is the Resurrection of Christ. On this day, believers exchanged greetings, saying, “Christ is risen!” - “Truly risen!” Distances back then were not a hindrance: postcards for the occasion of Easter would reach their recipients from all corners of the country and abroad.

Evgeny Novikov collection Evgeny Novikov collection

A classic holiday scene - a girl with sprigs of willow and Easter eggs. The sender of the greeting writes on the back of the card: “...wish to spend these days in cheerfulness and joy!”

Evgeny Novikov collection Evgeny Novikov collection

Evgeny Novikov collection Evgeny Novikov collection

Evgeny Novikov collection Evgeny Novikov collection

Evgeny Novikov collection Evgeny Novikov collection

Evgeny Novikov collection Evgeny Novikov collection

Some Easter cards are more like small paintings. For example, on this one, a bird carries olive sprigs in its beak, angels hold a painted egg in their hands and the text itself is placed in a floral frame. “Would it be possible to have a cup of tea with your grace?” asks the author to the addressee. “It's a great holiday and it would be a sin not to raise a glass!”

Evgeny Novikov collection Evgeny Novikov collection

Congratulations were sent not only on themed cards, but also on any other cards. And, in addition to congratulations, on a small piece of cardboard, they still found space and had time to share their pains: “I have already broken my gun, I took it to the repair shop. They fixed it, but not reliably. Today, I'll go again.”

Evgeny Novikov collection Evgeny Novikov collection

Evgeny Novikov collection Evgeny Novikov collection

“Christ is Risen, Shura, I wish you all the blessings of the Earth for the holiday!”

Evgeny Novikov collection Evgeny Novikov collection

Evgeny Novikov collection Evgeny Novikov collection

Even during the war years, the bright holiday was not entirely forgotten. In 1916, a postcard was sent from the 272nd Gdov Infantry Regiment to Petrovsky Park in Moscow. In it, a father wrote to his daughter Natasha: “I'm sending you a postcard with bright colors. Mom wrote that you were on the willow tree and bought toys. How are you spending Easter now? Kiss you many, many more times. And you kiss Mommy for me.”

Postcards from the collection of deltiologist Evgeny Novikov can be seen until June 2 at the ‘Why a Postcard?’exhibition at the Museum of A.P. Chekhov's Letters.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.