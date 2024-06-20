10 cute church cats from Russia (PHOTOS)

1. Epiphany Monastery in Uglich

yulenochekk/Getty Images yulenochekk/Getty Images

2. Epiphany celebrations in Sochi

Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

3. Historical and architectural museum reserve Kizhi

Ruslan Shamukov/TASS Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

4. A cat seen during a prayer service for salvation of God's creations marking International Homeless Animals' Day at the Cathedral of Elijah the Prophet in the village of Lemeshovo outside Moscow.

Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

5. Trinity Boldin monastery in Smolensk Region

Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik

6. Russian Archpriest Pyotr Dinnikov holds his cat Vasik at Elijah the Prophet church in Lemeshevo.

AP AP

7. Trinity Boldin monastery in Smolensk Region

Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik

8. A cat on the background of the wooden churches Kizhi Island

Legion Media Legion Media

9. A cat at the door of a cathedral in St. Petersburg

WIN-Initiative/Neleman/Getty Images WIN-Initiative/Neleman/Getty Images

10. A cat is sitting in the doorway and looks at the temple in Moscow's Andronikov Monastery

yulenochekk/Getty Images yulenochekk/Getty Images

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.