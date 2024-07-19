What kind of posters did Moscow greet foreigners at the 1980 Olympics?

The 1980 Olympic Games, which took place in Moscow, attracted the attention not only of athletes and fans, but also of artists. Our selection includes some of the most unusual and bright posters of that time.

“Welcome!” - posters of the Summer Olympics greeted guests and participants. This poster shows the main buildings of the Soviet capital - you can see the Kremlin towers, Moscow State University, the House of the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance on Novy Arbat (the famous book-house) and the Luzhniki stadium.

The traditional symbol of the Olympics is a dove, a reminder of the tradition of ending all military conflicts during the games.

The emblem of the 1980 Olympic game was created by Vladimir Arseniev.

Meanwhile, the main mascot of the Moscow Games, ‘Mishka’ the Olympic Bear, won the hearts of fans around the world.

The drawing by Mikhail Avvakumov and Olga Volkova won second prize at the international ‘Poster of the Olympics-80’ contest.

