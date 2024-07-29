Russian blogger's AMAZING REELS video gains 20+ mln views

Popular Russian blogger Dina Saeva recently created an Instagram Reels video in which she changes into about 100 outfits and images. This is a new record and no one else has done so many makeovers in one video before.

She chose the popular song 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' by Italian band Måneskin that became famous in Russia after winning the Eurovision-2021 song contest.

After gaining so much interest, Dina also uploaded an incredible “backstage” video of how she filmed her hit Reels.

