The brightest moments of the 1980 Olympics closing ceremony

Spectators watched with bated breath as ‘Mishka’, the mascot of the Moscow Olympics, appeared on the big screen and a tear rolled down from one of his eyes.
Then, after a colorful procession of athletes, a giant, inflated ‘Mishka’ appeared inside the stadium with a large bundle of balloons and, under the song ‘Goodbye, Moscow’, began to slowly rise into the sky.
And, with that, the first Olympic Games in Eastern Europe were over.
