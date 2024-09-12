Birch tree ‘letter’ with a death wish found in Russia

The city of Veliky Novgorod in northwestern Russia is known for its unique ancient letters written on birch bark. They are dated back to the 11th-15th centuries.
One of the latest discoveries is a letter, which was given the serial number ‘1189’. It reads: “From Prokosha to Nechaev. Udovisya.”
Simply put, a certain man named Prokosha wished a certain Nechaev to kill himself via suffocation.
It is unknown what the addressee angered the author of the message.
Ancient Novgorod residents wrote on birch bark almost every day. Sometimes, they were romantic messages or simply some notes. People would send birch letters asking to repay a debt, while others corresponded about trade.
The language and style of these notes was usually very basic and plain, in contrast to the ornate book style of those times.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox