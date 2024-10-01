How to convert to Orthodox Christianity

There are several ways (or rites) to join the Orthodox Church: through the sacraments of baptism, confirmation and repentance. We explain what the differences are.

First, those wishing to convert to Orthodoxy must confess and renounce the errors of their previous faith. After the pronunciation of the Creed, a special prayer of absolution is said. Then, the rite of chrismation takes place, which is performed on those who have not undergone it (the priest applies consecrated oil - chrism - to the forehead, eyes, nostrils, lips, ears, chest, hands and feet) and the newly converted parishioner receives communion (receives bread and wine, symbolizing the Body and Blood of Christ).

Through the rite of repentance, people belonging to the Roman Catholic and non-Chalcedonian churches - the Armenian Apostolic Gregorian, Ethiopian, Coptic and others - join the Orthodox faith. That is, those confessions that maintain apostolic succession and accept the sacraments of baptism and confirmation. And provided that they have already undergone confirmation. They must confess and renounce the errors of their previous faith. After which a prayer of absolution is said: upon its completion, they will be able to receive Holy Communion.

The rite of chrismation must be completed by Protestants, including Anglicans and Lutherans. After confession and renunciation of the errors of their previous faith and the prayer of absolution, the rite of chrismation takes place and then communion.

Jehovah's Witnesses, Mormons, Adventists and Neo-Pentecostals must undergo a baptism. As well as Protestants who only performed one immersion during the rite or were not exposed to holy water during sprinkling.

