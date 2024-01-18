Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany (VIDEO)

The traditional bathing ritual to celebrate Epiphany involves dipping your body into an ice hole, which symbolizes the baptism of Jesus Christ. Many religious Russians believe that by bathing on this day, it is possible to cleanse oneself of sins.

️Photo credit — Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.