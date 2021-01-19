Epiphany through the eyes of Russian artists (PICS)

Culture
Russia Beyond
January 19 marks Epiphany, one of the most important Orthodox holidays. In Orthodox tradition it celebrates both the baptism of Jesus and the revelation (theophany) of God. Russian artists have often been inspired by religion, so here is their take on the holiday.

1. Andrei Rublev and workshop. The Baptism, circa 1408

(From the Iconostasis of Dormition Cathedral. Vladimir)

State Russian Museum

2. Alexander Ivanov. The Appearance of Christ Before the People, 1837–1857

Tretyakov gallery

3. Henryk Siemiradzki. Baptism of the Christ, 1876

State Russian Museum

4. Vasiliy Polenov. Baptism. From the series "The Life of Christ". 1896

Tretyakov gallery

5. Mikhail Nesterov. Baptism of the Christ, 1890s

(mural in St. Vladimir’s Cathedral, Kiev)

St. Vladimir's Cathedral in Kiev

6. Nikolai Grandkovsky. Bathing after the Blessing of the Waters on Epiphany, 1903

The Penza Savitsky Art Gallery

7. Mikhail Nesterov. Holy Rus, 1905

State Russian Museum

8. Boris Kustodiev. The Blessing of the Waters on Epiphany. 1921

Private collection

9. Anton Ovsyannikov. Epiphany, 2002

Private collection

10. Dmitry Kholin. Epiphany. Church of the Intercession on the Nerl, 2006

Private collection

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Art russian orthodox church Epiphany
We've got more than 1,8 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies