Epiphany through the eyes of Russian artists (PICS)

January 19 marks Epiphany, one of the most important Orthodox holidays. In Orthodox tradition it celebrates both the baptism of Jesus and the revelation (theophany) of God. Russian artists have often been inspired by religion, so here is their take on the holiday.
1. Andrei Rublev and workshop. The Baptism, circa 1408
(From the Iconostasis of Dormition Cathedral. Vladimir)
2. Alexander Ivanov. The Appearance of Christ Before the People, 1837–1857
3. Henryk Siemiradzki. Baptism of the Christ, 1876
4. Vasiliy Polenov. Baptism. From the series "The Life of Christ". 1896
5. Mikhail Nesterov. Baptism of the Christ, 1890s
(mural in St. Vladimir’s Cathedral, Kiev)
St. Vladimir's Cathedral in Kiev
6. Nikolai Grandkovsky. Bathing after the Blessing of the Waters on Epiphany, 1903
The Penza Savitsky Art Gallery
7. Mikhail Nesterov. Holy Rus, 1905
8. Boris Kustodiev. The Blessing of the Waters on Epiphany. 1921
9. Anton Ovsyannikov. Epiphany, 2002
10. Dmitry Kholin. Epiphany. Church of the Intercession on the Nerl, 2006
