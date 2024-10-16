Stunning PHOTOS by the Russian winner of ‘2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year’

Igor Metelskiy's shot of a lynx stretching in Russia's Far East was chosen the winner in the ‘Animals in their Environment’ category. Let's take a closer look at it and other works by the Russian photographer.

1. Lynx stretching in Lazovsky district in Primorsky Territory

2. Another photo of the same lynx also proved victorious for the photographer, as it was awarded the ‘Captured on a photo trap’ special prize at the ‘The Most Beautiful Country’ contest arranged by the Russian Geographical Society.

3. Igor Metelskiy takes photos and videos of the rarest inhabitants of the Far East. There, for example, you will find a Far Eastern leopard named ‘Casanova’ – a very rare animal!

4. ‘Spotty Wanderer’: A photo of another Far Eastern leopard won the Audience Choice Award in the ‘The Most Beautiful Country’ category.

5. ‘Fall in Bikin’. This bear was captured by Metelskiy’s camera trap in the Bikin National Park in Primorsky Territory.

6. ‘Multicolored’: yellow-throated marten captured in the Anuchinsky District of Primorsky Territory. A rare individual with partial amelanism (muzzle and tail should be black).

7. Another shy inhabitant of the Bikin National Park.

8. Rare birds have also been caught in the photographer's camera trap.

9. ‘Active courtship’: the white partridge from Taimyr Peninsula

10. ‘Low Flight’: another white partridge from Taimyr Peninsula

