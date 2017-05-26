Telephone boxes with direct line to Mayakovsky and other poets

Blast from the poetic past installed in St. Petersburg.

Malaya Sadovaya Street in St. Petersburg now has interesting new features - two white telephone boxes with direct lines to 20th century poets, reports paperpaper.ru.

After typing a number, people in the boxes will be able to hear the voices of Anna Akhmatova, Vladimir Mayakovsky, Sergey Yesenin, and others.

They were installed as part of St. Petersburg’s International Book Fair, held from May 25 until May 28.

