On May 9, Anna Vikaruk - the editor-in-chief of the Kopeisky Rabochiy, a small provincial newspaper in the Urals - received a congratulatory letter from Margarita and Jack Tewksbury:

"Jack and Margarita heartily congratulate you and your team on Victory Day. They wish you a peaceful sky, warm sun, good health, success, lots of interesting events, and all the best. As a small gift, here are photos of famous actors with your paper."

Margarita, a former resident of Kopeisk and now a U.S. citizen, took the photos with her husband Jack Tewksbury, a famous producer. They shoots the stars while they pose holding the newspaper brought all the way to America from Urals. She has honored the tradition for the last five years, previously snapping celebs from Bruce Willis to Angelina Jolie.