Moscow man detained for stealing knitted hats for horses

May 15, 2017 RBTH
horses
The criminal ran off with knitted hats for horses, saddle pads, horse bandages, blankets. Source: Alexey Malgavko/RIA Novosti

A man suspected of stealing a number of knitted hats for horses from a stable in a north Moscow neighborhood has been detained by police, according to the Moskva news agency.

The unemployed 20-year-old has been previously convicted of fraud. 

The criminal also ran off with saddle pads, horse bandages, blankets, and other items totalling about 40,000 rubles ($710) in April.

