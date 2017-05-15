Moscow man detained for stealing knitted hats for horses

The criminal ran off with knitted hats for horses, saddle pads, horse bandages, blankets. Source: Alexey Malgavko/RIA Novosti

A man suspected of stealing a number of knitted hats for horses from a stable in a north Moscow neighborhood has been detained by police, according to the Moskva news agency.

The unemployed 20-year-old has been previously convicted of fraud.

The criminal also ran off with saddle pads, horse bandages, blankets, and other items totalling about 40,000 rubles ($710) in April.

