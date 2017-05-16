Russians are spending less on groceries

'The trend of decreasing grocery bills has continued in April.' Source: Getty Images

Russians spent an average of 0.8 percent less on their groceries in April, compared to previous months - according to a study by the Romir research company.

“The trend of decreasing grocery bills has continued in April, but only slightly. The average receipt is again reduced by four rubles ($0,07), or 0.8 percent against March, and amounted to $524 rubles ($9.3). Compared to April last year, the average receipt grew by 6.3 percent, compensating for the yearly inflation of 4.1 percent", the study states.

Therefore, today an average check is almost the same as in 2014, when it was 527 rubles ($9.4).

The index of the "average receipt " is calculated based on purchase data from 30,000 customers in 180 Russian cities.

The less spending in April was in Siberia – there the average receipt decreased by 8.1 percent to 409 rubles ($7.24) and the Far East recorded a drop of 14.6 percent: 475 rubles ($8.40).

Romir noted that the average receipt fell the most in hypermarkets and supermarkets, but in traditional stores the amount increased by 3.3 percent.

