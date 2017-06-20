Fewer Russians want to emigrate, poll shows

Research shows that 73 percent of Russians have never thought of leaving their homeland. Source: Igor Russak/RIA Novosti

The proportion of Russians who might consider leaving their country for another has decreased from 19 percent (2016) to 15 percent (2017), according to new research by the Levada Center. The poll also revealed that 79 percent of respondents don’t want to move to another country, while 7 percent weren’t sure.

Nearly one-third of all young people (18-24 years old) living in major urban areas are interested in leaving Russia, citing a lack of good jobs with high salaries, as well as educational opportunities. The remaining age groups are far less potential migrants, said Levada’s spokesperson, Natalia Zorkaya.

In 2016, nearly every fifth Russian citizen (19 percent) wanted to leave the country. At the same time, 28 percent of Russians said they’re not thinking of leaving the country, whereas 47 percent were totally confident in their decision not to emigrate.

Research shows that 73 percent have never thought of leaving their homeland, but 16 percent think about it sometimes, while 7 percent are actively looking for opportunities to emigrate. Only 1 percent of respondents began the process of leaving Russia or already made such a decision, reported Lenta.ru.

The research also revealed people’s attitude towards emigration. “The results primarily indicate complaints against Russia’s policies rather than positive attitudes towards emigration,” Zorkaya said. “The statistics show us small changes in people’s attitudes compared to previous years, but the change is real.”

The research canvassed 1600 people from over 48 different regions, who were questioned from May 19-22.